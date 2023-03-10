Latest News
Dialogue can resolve conflict: Sa’adati
Asadullah Sa’adati, former deputy head of Afghanistan’s national reconciliation council, has said that disagreements between political figures and current rulers can be resolved through dialogue.
In an interview with Ariana News, Sa’adati said that the physical security situation has improved in Afghanistan, but there is a need for dialogue.
“Some are outside of Afghanistan and some control the government inside the country. There is no friendly relationship between them. There is conflict and dispute. Through dialogue and understanding, the two sides will reach the point where the disputes will end,” Sa’adati said.
He claimed that the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not inclusive and the lack of a constitution is one of the major problems of the Islamic Emirate.
“One of the major problems of the government is that there is no constitution that, as the mother of laws, regulates the relations between the people and the government on the one hand and the relations between citizens and citizens on the other hand,” Sa’adati said.
He pointed out that the handover of diplomatic posts in some countries to the IEA shows progress in its diplomatic relations.
“Some of the neighboring countries have somewhat better relations and progress has been made in diplomatic relations, and unannouncedly there seems to be an active engagement between them,” Sa’adati said.
He also emphasized that no citizen should be deprived of the privileges of citizenship in the country because of gender, religion, ethnicity and language.
Charity holds mass wedding for 60 couples in Kabul
As many as 60 couples have tied the knot in a mass wedding arranged by a charity foundation at a cost of more than three million afghanis in Kabul.
Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens in wedding ceremonies and to fight bad traditions.
“We gave a dowry of around 55,000 [AFN] for each couple, and today the wedding ceremonies of 59 families are held here,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, an organizer of the ceremony.
“In total, about 33,00000 [AFN] have been spent on these weddings.”
In addition, a number of couples who are included in this mass wedding are happy with this ceremony, saying that they could not hold their wedding due to economic problems.
“I ask all the youth of the country to participate in this process,” said Ali Hayat, a groom.
“Others should also participate in this program, this is a celebration that avoids extravagant spending, and has an Islamic way and social justice,” said another groom.
Some religious scholars meanwhile also welcome the holding of such ceremonies.
“My suggestion is that these ceremonies should not be held only for the poor families, the rich families should also participate to such weddings so that it becomes a culture in our society,” said a cleric.
The participants in this ceremony also ask the families to reduce the wedding expenses due to the economic situation of the country.
The organizers have also said that in this mass wedding, couples from ten provinces of the country, including Kabul, participated, who were unable to hold their wedding ceremony alone due to economic problems.
Afghan Red Crescent asks OIC for help to treat children with heart defects
The head of the Afghan Red Crescent (ARC) has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for help in treating mentally ill patients and children with heart defects.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the president of the Afghan Red Crescent, met with the OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet and the Director General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) office in Afghanistan, Dr Muhammad Saeed Al-Ayash.
Khalis requested cash aid from the OIC to help with the treatment of children and mentally ill patients, the statement read.
Bakheet assured the Afghan organization that the OIC would help where possible and that they would look at establishing a prosthetic manufacturing center in the country.
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s top envoy said on Wednesday that 28 million Afghan people, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s population, will need life-saving humanitarian assistance this year.
Addressing a Security Council meeting, Roza Otunbayeva said the the assistance will cost $4.62 billion and that almost 20 million people are experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity, with six million people just one step away from famine-like conditions.
“Our humanitarian action is challenged by an increasingly complex access and security environment,” said Otunbayeva.
She said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ban on women working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are not the only serious obstacles to reaching vulnerable populations. She also said she feared that “national women staff working for the UN will also be banned.”
Otunbayeva said the ban on women working for NGOs, along with banning women from higher education, will have serious consequences for the Afghan population and for the relationship between the IEA and the international community.
She warned that “funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop” if women were not allowed to work.
