Dialogue can resolve conflict: Sa’adati

Asadullah Sa’adati, former deputy head of Afghanistan’s national reconciliation council, has said that disagreements between political figures and current rulers can be resolved through dialogue.

In an interview with Ariana News, Sa’adati said that the physical security situation has improved in Afghanistan, but there is a need for dialogue.

“Some are outside of Afghanistan and some control the government inside the country. There is no friendly relationship between them. There is conflict and dispute. Through dialogue and understanding, the two sides will reach the point where the disputes will end,” Sa’adati said.

He claimed that the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not inclusive and the lack of a constitution is one of the major problems of the Islamic Emirate.

“One of the major problems of the government is that there is no constitution that, as the mother of laws, regulates the relations between the people and the government on the one hand and the relations between citizens and citizens on the other hand,” Sa’adati said.

He pointed out that the handover of diplomatic posts in some countries to the IEA shows progress in its diplomatic relations.

“Some of the neighboring countries have somewhat better relations and progress has been made in diplomatic relations, and unannouncedly there seems to be an active engagement between them,” Sa’adati said.

He also emphasized that no citizen should be deprived of the privileges of citizenship in the country because of gender, religion, ethnicity and language.