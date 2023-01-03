Business
IEA will start a national self-sufficiency programme: commerce minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will encourage self-sufficiency and wants international trade and investment, the commerce minister said, as Afghanistan faces isolation and suspension of some humanitarian operations over restrictions on women, Reuters reported.
“We will start a national self-sufficiency programme, we will encourage all government administrations to use domestic products, we will also try to encourage people through mosques to support our domestic products” Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters. “We will support any item which can help us for self-sufficiency.”
Another part of their strategy was to boost trade and foreign investment, he said.
“Those who were importing items to Afghanistan from abroad, they are asking us to provide opportunities for investing in Afghanistan and they want to invest here instead of importing from abroad,” Azizi said.
He said that countries including Iran, Russia and China were interested in trade and investment. He said some of the projects under discussion were Chinese industrial parks and thermal power plants, with involvement from Russia and Iran.
Already facing a lack of formal recognition and sanctions hampering the country’s banking sector, investors are faced with growing security concerns, Reuters reported.
Azizi said authorities were working to ensure security.
“We do our best for our businessmen to not come to harm. The attack hasn’t had any bad impact, (but) if it happened constantly, yes it might have bad impact,” he said, referring to the investment environment.
Azizi laid out a plan to develop industry by creating special economic zones on land previously used for U.S. military bases. He said his ministry was presenting the plan to the administration’s cabinet and economic commission, Reuters reported.
He added that foreign investors were showing interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, which has been valued at more than $1 trillion. He said that an iron mine in western Herat and a lead mine in central Ghor province had seen 40 companies take part in an auction and that the results would be announced soon.
He said that a major contract signed with Russia in September for the supply of gas, oil and wheat would see the delivery of the items to Afghanistan in coming days.
The IEA is facing increased isolation over policies in recent days restricting women from access to public life, including attending university.
An order barring female NGO workers has thrown the humanitarian sector, which is providing urgent aid to millions of people, into disarray, with some organizations suspending operations in the middle of the harsh winter.
Azizi did not comment on the new restrictions but said his ministry had allocated 5 acres of land for a permanent exhibition center and hub for women-led businesses.
“We always support women investors,” he said.
Business
Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says over the past nine months, more than five thousand tons of pine nuts have been exported abroad.
According to MoIC, the total value of the pine nuts totals $53 million, which has been exported to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, America, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Turkey, Sweden, Ukraine and Belgium.
“This year, Alhamdulillah, our pine nuts exports have been good, we were able to dispatch up to 5,400 tons to different countries, the price of which is around 53 million dollars,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“The largest export of pine nuts was to China, which was approximately 2,200 tons and was exported to this country through the air and land corridors,” he added.
However, some traders want to expand the export of this product. According to them, the harvest of pine nuts this year will total 11,000 thousand metric tons.
Economic experts meanwhile have said that the officials of the MoIC should find global markets for other agricultural products such as saffron, figs and pistachio nuts as well.
Business
26 tankers carrying low-quality oil turned back to Iran
Twenty six fuel tankers carrying low quality diesel were refused entry into Afghanistan and turned back to Iran in Nimroz province by the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a statement Monday.
According to the statement, laboratory tests were carried out on the fuel which was found to be sub-standard. The ANSA then sent the trucks back across the border to Iran.
The ANSA has stepped up efforts to clamp down on low quality fuel being imported into the country. In line with this the agency has called on fuel traders to make sure they import petrol and diesel that meets the minimum standards required otherwise they will face legal actions.
Business
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
The National Development Corporation (NDC) said on Monday that it will change the route of the Qosh Tepa Canal in northern Balkh province in order to protect historical structures situated between Kaldar and Dawlat Abad districts.
The National Development Corporation estimated that changing the canal’s route will cost an additional three million Afghanis.
NDC officials added that the first phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal will be finished in the next six months.
“The construction work of the Qosh Tepa Canal is underway in 120 locations and nearly 5,900 people are working on the project,” said NDC.
Meanwhile, Jawzjan residents said that once established, the canal will be of enormous benefit to farmers, and will boost the local economy.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of Afghanistan’s major projects and once complete, farmers will be able to increase crops including wheat and grain – with the aim being to eventually enable the country to be self-sufficient.
