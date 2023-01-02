Business
Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says over the past nine months, more than five thousand tons of pine nuts have been exported abroad.
According to MoIC, the total value of the pine nuts totals $53 million, which has been exported to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, America, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Turkey, Sweden, Ukraine and Belgium.
“This year, Alhamdulillah, our pine nuts exports have been good, we were able to dispatch up to 5,400 tons to different countries, the price of which is around 53 million dollars,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“The largest export of pine nuts was to China, which was approximately 2,200 tons and was exported to this country through the air and land corridors,” he added.
However, some traders want to expand the export of this product. According to them, the harvest of pine nuts this year will total 11,000 thousand metric tons.
Economic experts meanwhile have said that the officials of the MoIC should find global markets for other agricultural products such as saffron, figs and pistachio nuts as well.
Business
26 tankers carrying low-quality oil turned back to Iran
Twenty six fuel tankers carrying low quality diesel were refused entry into Afghanistan and turned back to Iran in Nimroz province by the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a statement Monday.
According to the statement, laboratory tests were carried out on the fuel which was found to be sub-standard. The ANSA then sent the trucks back across the border to Iran.
The ANSA has stepped up efforts to clamp down on low quality fuel being imported into the country. In line with this the agency has called on fuel traders to make sure they import petrol and diesel that meets the minimum standards required otherwise they will face legal actions.
Business
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
The National Development Corporation (NDC) said on Monday that it will change the route of the Qosh Tepa Canal in northern Balkh province in order to protect historical structures situated between Kaldar and Dawlat Abad districts.
The National Development Corporation estimated that changing the canal’s route will cost an additional three million Afghanis.
NDC officials added that the first phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal will be finished in the next six months.
“The construction work of the Qosh Tepa Canal is underway in 120 locations and nearly 5,900 people are working on the project,” said NDC.
Meanwhile, Jawzjan residents said that once established, the canal will be of enormous benefit to farmers, and will boost the local economy.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of Afghanistan’s major projects and once complete, farmers will be able to increase crops including wheat and grain – with the aim being to eventually enable the country to be self-sufficient.
Business
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is interested in investing in the construction of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
On Twitter, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said that the head of CRBC and a number of technical officials of this company met with Abdul Latif Mansoor in Tashkent and discussed investment in these projects in the country.
According to MEW, the officials of CRBC expressed their interest in investing in the construction projects of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Latif Mansoor expressed his satisfaction with the interest of Chinese investors in the country and added that they will provide investment opportunities for them in the construction of these projects.
On the other hand, the officials of MEW have said that they are trying to facilitate investment in water dam construction and energy production projects for Afghan investors as well.
This comes meanwhile the minister of MEW traveled to Uzbekistan with a delegation the previous day and extended Afghanistan’s electricity contract for 2023 with the country’s National Electricity Company.
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC
Iran provides residency permits to one million Afghan refugees
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Russian oligarch dies ‘suddenly’ as list of Putin’s wealthy critics dying keeps growing
-
World5 days ago
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon
-
Latest News4 days ago
China intends to invest in coal-fired power projects in Afghanistan: DABS
-
Sport4 days ago
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
-
Latest News4 days ago
Aid agencies warn of ‘life-threatening consequences’ of NGO ban
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul factories production down by 50 percent due to power outages
-
COVID-194 days ago
US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31