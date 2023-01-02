Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says over the past nine months, more than five thousand tons of pine nuts have been exported abroad.

According to MoIC, the total value of the pine nuts totals $53 million, which has been exported to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, America, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Turkey, Sweden, Ukraine and Belgium.

“This year, Alhamdulillah, our pine nuts exports have been good, we were able to dispatch up to 5,400 tons to different countries, the price of which is around 53 million dollars,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.

“The largest export of pine nuts was to China, which was approximately 2,200 tons and was exported to this country through the air and land corridors,” he added.

However, some traders want to expand the export of this product. According to them, the harvest of pine nuts this year will total 11,000 thousand metric tons.

Economic experts meanwhile have said that the officials of the MoIC should find global markets for other agricultural products such as saffron, figs and pistachio nuts as well.