26 tankers carrying low-quality oil turned back to Iran

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2023)

Twenty six fuel tankers carrying low quality diesel were refused entry into Afghanistan and turned back to Iran in Nimroz province by the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, laboratory tests were carried out on the fuel which was found to be sub-standard. The ANSA then sent the trucks back across the border to Iran.

The ANSA has stepped up efforts to clamp down on low quality fuel being imported into the country. In line with this the agency has called on fuel traders to make sure they import petrol and diesel that meets the minimum standards required otherwise they will face legal actions.