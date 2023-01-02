Business
26 tankers carrying low-quality oil turned back to Iran
Twenty six fuel tankers carrying low quality diesel were refused entry into Afghanistan and turned back to Iran in Nimroz province by the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a statement Monday.
According to the statement, laboratory tests were carried out on the fuel which was found to be sub-standard. The ANSA then sent the trucks back across the border to Iran.
The ANSA has stepped up efforts to clamp down on low quality fuel being imported into the country. In line with this the agency has called on fuel traders to make sure they import petrol and diesel that meets the minimum standards required otherwise they will face legal actions.
Business
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
The National Development Corporation (NDC) said on Monday that it will change the route of the Qosh Tepa Canal in northern Balkh province in order to protect historical structures situated between Kaldar and Dawlat Abad districts.
The National Development Corporation estimated that changing the canal’s route will cost an additional three million Afghanis.
NDC officials added that the first phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal will be finished in the next six months.
“The construction work of the Qosh Tepa Canal is underway in 120 locations and nearly 5,900 people are working on the project,” said NDC.
Meanwhile, Jawzjan residents said that once established, the canal will be of enormous benefit to farmers, and will boost the local economy.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of Afghanistan’s major projects and once complete, farmers will be able to increase crops including wheat and grain – with the aim being to eventually enable the country to be self-sufficient.
Business
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is interested in investing in the construction of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
On Twitter, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said that the head of CRBC and a number of technical officials of this company met with Abdul Latif Mansoor in Tashkent and discussed investment in these projects in the country.
According to MEW, the officials of CRBC expressed their interest in investing in the construction projects of water storage dams and energy production projects in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Latif Mansoor expressed his satisfaction with the interest of Chinese investors in the country and added that they will provide investment opportunities for them in the construction of these projects.
On the other hand, the officials of MEW have said that they are trying to facilitate investment in water dam construction and energy production projects for Afghan investors as well.
This comes meanwhile the minister of MEW traveled to Uzbekistan with a delegation the previous day and extended Afghanistan’s electricity contract for 2023 with the country’s National Electricity Company.
Business
IEA welcomes Russia’s plan to export gas to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has welcomed Russia’s suggestion that it will export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to positive economic relations with all countries and has already provided the ground for regional connectivity.
“The Islamic Emirate welcomes the statements of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who said that Russia wants to export its natural gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan,” read the statement.
The statement also said that the Islamic Emirate considers the export of Russian gas to Afghanistan and South Asia beneficial for the countries of the region.
Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.
This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.
