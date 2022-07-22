IEA won’t give into world’s pressures: deputy spokesman

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged the international community to recognize the new government of Afghanistan, stressing that the world, including the US, must resolve the obstacles towards recognition of the new government through negotiations.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA has emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan is committed to national interests and Islamic values ​​and is ready for any negotiation and understanding with the international community.

“As we experienced pressures in the last two decades with no results, the world must know that these pressures will not have effects now as well; the world should figure out all problems through negotiations and the IEA is ready to do that,” said Bilal Karimi.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to national interests and Islamic values, and with these values ​​and interests in mind, it moves forward with all countries and the international community,” Karimi added. “We are ready to negotiate with all countries in this area, and we are ready to negotiate on all the issues that have external dimensions, but the internal affairs are related to Afghans.”

In the meantime, the world legitimacy of the new government of Afghanistan is considered to be dependent on the implementation of the conditions of the international community, the conditions of which are the establishment of a comprehensive government, the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities.

Although after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, there have been many meetings hosted by the neighboring countries and the region on how to interact with the new government of Afghanistan, but so far, no country has come forward to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.