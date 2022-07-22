Latest News
Zakhilwal says customs posts were being sold during Ghani rule
Customs posts were being sold for whopping prices during President Ashraf Ghani’s rule, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, said this week.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal, who served as finance minister during Karzai’s rule, said that the customs posts were being sold from one lakh up to millions of dollars.
He said that the bribery was happening because people close to Ghani were monopolizing power.
“Customs employees were telling me that the posts were being sold for millions of dollars, five lakhs and one lakh,” Zakhilwal said.
The former finance minister on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) not to monopolize power if it wants corruption to be eradicated.
He also said that if IEA wants to win people’s hearts, it should respect values that they respect.
On the issue of girls’ education, Zakhilwal called on IEA to reopen girls’ schools for students above the sixth grade, suggesting there is no valid reason for their closure.
“There is no Sharia-based, logistic or cultural justification for the closure of schools or for our sisters not to be allowed to work,” Zakhilwal said.
Although he said he was not supporting IEA, but he opposed fight against it. He said that the sides should use political means instead of fighting which has proved not to be a solution.
IEA won’t give into world’s pressures: deputy spokesman
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged the international community to recognize the new government of Afghanistan, stressing that the world, including the US, must resolve the obstacles towards recognition of the new government through negotiations.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA has emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan is committed to national interests and Islamic values and is ready for any negotiation and understanding with the international community.
“As we experienced pressures in the last two decades with no results, the world must know that these pressures will not have effects now as well; the world should figure out all problems through negotiations and the IEA is ready to do that,” said Bilal Karimi.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to national interests and Islamic values, and with these values and interests in mind, it moves forward with all countries and the international community,” Karimi added. “We are ready to negotiate with all countries in this area, and we are ready to negotiate on all the issues that have external dimensions, but the internal affairs are related to Afghans.”
In the meantime, the world legitimacy of the new government of Afghanistan is considered to be dependent on the implementation of the conditions of the international community, the conditions of which are the establishment of a comprehensive government, the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities.
Although after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, there have been many meetings hosted by the neighboring countries and the region on how to interact with the new government of Afghanistan, but so far, no country has come forward to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
Central Asia should keep developments in Afghanistan under permanent focus: Tajik president
Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, said on Thursday that the five Central Asian nations should keep the developments in Afghanistan under “permanent focus”.
During the meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Kyrgyzstan, Rahmon added that since taking over the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders have failed to provide assurances to the international community.
Leaders from five Central Asian nations have ended a summit in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata with a pledge to increase cooperation to strengthen the region, RFE/RL reported.
According to the outlet, another focus of the meeting was the situation in Afghanistan where IEA is nearing the first anniversary of its takeover of the country following the withdrawal of foreign forces in August 2021.
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon said the five nations should keep the developments in the war-torn nation under “permanent focus” as they may affect geopolitical situation in Eurasia in general.
“According to our prognosis, the situation in Afghanistan may go from bad to worse. Since taking over the country, Taliban (IEA) leaders have failed to provide assurances to the international community, Afghan citizens with security, or solve social and economic challenges,” Rahmon said.
The IEA, however, says that Afghanistan’s borders have been secured more than ever before. Recently, the security forces arrested several perpetrators of the rocket attack on Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Kunduz province, and three of them were killed during the operation.
US interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs contrary to Doha agreement, says Khalid Hanafi
The acting Minister of Virtue and Vice, Shaikh Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said Thursday that the United States and its allies are interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs contrary to the Doha Agreement.
In his trip to Paktia province, Hanafi emphasized in a religious scholars’ gathering that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports the rights of the people of the country and tries to create a completely Islamic system, adding that new decrees will be issued in this regard in the future.
“Our major priority is to establish an Islamic system in which we spend our lives in such environment,” said Khalid Hanafi.
He has stressed that according to the Doha Agreement, Afghanistan’s soil has not been used against any country and will not be used in the future.
“Americans in Doha agreement vowed not to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs; unfortunately, interfering in the country’s affairs is still going on,” said Hanafi.
However, the tribal elders of Paktia province have a different request from the IEA, saying the government should reopen girls’ secondary schools.
“Islamic Emiarte made us promise that it will reopen girls’ schools in the framework of Sharia law once the supreme leader issues the order,” said Malik Bahram, a tribal elder.
According to experts, Ministry of Vice and Virtue is considered one of the influential institutions in the new government, which can pave the way for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade.
