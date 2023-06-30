Latest News
IEA’s defense minister meets Saudi Crown Prince at Hajj
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of defense met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince during a banquet for officials and foreign guests participating in this year’s Hajj.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahidi met with Mohammad bin Salman on Thursday.
Mohammad bin Salman hosted the King of Malaysia, and the presidents of Pakistan, Senegal and Bangladesh along with other high-ranking foreign officials, Mujahid said.
Afghanistan is not a threat to any country: Mujahid
While some countries have expressed concern about the security of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that there is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan and the government has complete control over the situation.
Mujahid does not consider Daesh as a threat and says that the group is a legacy of the American occupation, and that it is currently on the verge of elimination.
“There is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan, nor are there any non-Afghan groups here. Of course, the phenomenon of Daesh, which remained from the time of the American occupation, has now reached the point of elimination and has completely lost its activities and is on the run and hiding. They cannot pose any kind of threat to Afghans, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has full control over the situation,” Mujahid says.
Zabihullah Mujahid describes the current security as unprecedented in the past forty years. He says that a number of western countries are trying to promote fear from Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, some western circles create anxiety. Maybe it is in their intelligence activities that they make countries afraid of Afghanistan. We repeat once again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country. Regional countries and beyond should all understand that Afghanistan is safe and the country is stable and there is a single government in it. For nearly 40 years, we did not have the security that we have achieved, so no side should be worried about Afghanistan,” Mujahid says.
This comes as Afghanistan’s neighbors have repeatedly expressed concerns about the security situation in the country and spillover of terrorists into their territories.
IEA rejects Gallup survey suggesting Afghanistan is least positive country
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rejected a Gallup report suggesting that Afghanistan is the least positive country in the world.
In the 2022 survey by Gallup – conducted one year after the IEA’s return to power and amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan – 98% of Afghans described their life as poor enough to be considered suffering. This number is even higher than it was in the immediate aftermath of the IEA’s resurgence in 2021, when 94% of respondents described their life this poorly.
Afghanistan remained the country with the least positive experiences by a wide margin, as it has every year since 2017 barring 2020, when the survey was not conducted due to the pandemic, according to the report.
IEA, however, rejects the report.
“For the first time in 40 years, Afghans have physical and mental security and peace. Of course, unemployment and the economic situation all over the world has deteriorated. In Afghanistan, which has experienced 40 years of war, we have problems, but compared to our neighbors, the situation here is better, commodities are cheap, and jobs have been created. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has employed more than 13,000 people in the field of mining alone,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
IEA strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Thursday strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and the move by Swedish authorities to grant permission for the act.
“Permission for such despicable acts in front of a mosque on one of the holiest days of Islam shows nothing more than the utter contempt towards this noble religion and its close to two billion adherents by the Swedish authorities,” the IEA’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We call on all Muslim states and organizations, particularly the OIC, to take all appropriate measures in response to such odious acts across the world,” the statement added.
An Iraqi man filled a copy of the Holy Quran with bacon and burned it in Stockholm on Wednesday after police gave permission for a protest.
The inflammatory incident was carried out by two men outside the city’s main mosque on the first day of the Muslim three-day Eid ul-Adha holiday.
