Afghanistan is not a threat to any country: Mujahid

While some countries have expressed concern about the security of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that there is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan and the government has complete control over the situation.

Mujahid does not consider Daesh as a threat and says that the group is a legacy of the American occupation, and that it is currently on the verge of elimination.

“There is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan, nor are there any non-Afghan groups here. Of course, the phenomenon of Daesh, which remained from the time of the American occupation, has now reached the point of elimination and has completely lost its activities and is on the run and hiding. They cannot pose any kind of threat to Afghans, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has full control over the situation,” Mujahid says.

Zabihullah Mujahid describes the current security as unprecedented in the past forty years. He says that a number of western countries are trying to promote fear from Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, some western circles create anxiety. Maybe it is in their intelligence activities that they make countries afraid of Afghanistan. We repeat once again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country. Regional countries and beyond should all understand that Afghanistan is safe and the country is stable and there is a single government in it. For nearly 40 years, we did not have the security that we have achieved, so no side should be worried about Afghanistan,” Mujahid says.

This comes as Afghanistan’s neighbors have repeatedly expressed concerns about the security situation in the country and spillover of terrorists into their territories.