Regional
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
At least two civilians were killed and 28 others including five members of the Islamic Emirate forces were wounded in an explosion on Monday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in Ghanikhil district of Nangarhar, said district governor Mawovi Seddiqullah.
According to Seddiqullah, the incident happened in Shirgar market when a magnetic mine targeted a district health department vehicle.
The wounded have been taken to the provincial hospital.
“The injured were taken to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment and their condition is stable,” Seddiqullah said.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
UNAMA condemns this morning’s attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded number of civilians, including some children.
Continuing attacks targeting civilians across #Afghanistan must cease immediately, UNAMA tweeted.
Regional
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Badakhshan officials confirmed Thursday that flash floods in the province have caused widespread destruction and financial losses across Zebak district.
According to the head of Zebak development council, Fazal Ahmad Faizi, the worst hit areas in the district were Gul Khana, Dand, Dasht-e-Khan, Now Abad, and Khalkhan villages.
He said the floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
Speaking to Bakhtar News Agency, Faizi said the floods damaged 44 hectares of farmland, fields, eight houses, irrigation ditches, and a road that connects two villages.
Livestock was also lost in the floods.
Regional
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
For the first time the Chamber of Industries and Mines, as well as a center for processing and selling gem stones and minerals have been established in Badakhshan province.
During his visit to Badakhshan province, the acting Minister of Economy inaugurated the new chamber and the gem stone center.
The purpose of establishing this center is to process precious and semi-precious stones for sale on the national and international markets.
The acting minister of economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, said at the opening of the center that although millions of dollars had flowed into Afghanistan in recent years, no basic work had been done to make Afghanistan self sufficient.
Hanif said billions of dollars had been spent in recent years, but added that aid has not been effective in rescuing Afghanistan from financial dependence.
One example of this was that Afghanistan pays other countries $340 million for electricity.
“One is the opening of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, and second is the opening of the processing center, and we take this as a good omen, and the Badakhshan that you see is really hopeful, and we have to move forward step by step,” said Hanif.
The executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce says that Badakhshan has a huge assortment of gem stones and natural minerals, which will be processed through the new center and sold on both domestic and international markets.
“Badakhshan is one of the richest provinces in the world. In the past, people knew little about Badakhshan. Badakhshan has ruby and lapis lazuli, but you should know that in Badakhshan there are more expensive things which other countries do not have,” said Rahimullah Samandar, executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Residents of Badakhshan also hope that the establishment of this center and the extraction of natural resources, especially precious stones, will provide them with jobs and employment.
Regional
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Seven members of Daesh militant group were killed in an operation by security forces in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Saturday, police said.
The militants were hiding in a house in Prozhay Sharqi, District 4 of the provincial capital Taluqan.
Habibullah Shakir, the police chief of Takhar, said that security forces carried out the raid on Saturday afternoon based on an intelligence report.
He said that the operation lasted for one hour, as a result of which seven militants were killed, three more were arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.
Two civilians were also killed during the raid, he said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the government’s spokesman, said the raid targeted Daesh’s funding, equipping and training center.
He said that eight key militants including their commander Yonus Uzbekistani were killed in the operation.
Separately, Sunday saw two bomb blasts happening in northeastern provinces of Badakhshan and Kunduz.
One child was injured in the Badakhshan explosion while the one in Kunduz left three people wounded.
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Tahawol: Challenges over IEA’s recognition discussed
Afghan refugee wins Senate seat in Australian parliament
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
IEA bans wheat exports due to a shortage for domestic needs
Ex-England captain heaps praise on Gujarat Titans’ star spinner, Rashid Khan
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
Coal sector generates over 3 billion Afghanis in three months for national treasury
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Tahawol: Challenges over IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
