Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
A number of girls in Herat on Wednesday called for the reopening of schools for students above the sixth grade.
Holding a painting exhibition, the girls said that they wanted to give a message to the government and the world that education is the right of both girls and boys.
They exhibited about 60 paintings particularly for children.
“Our exhibition has two objectives. First is to reassure children that they are part of society and second is to remind the officials not to focus on their interests but pay attention also to children,” said Asma Mehrwarz, an organizer of the exhibition.
Lina Qaderi, a student, said: “We want girls’ schools to reopen, because every child has a right to education irrespective of being a boy or a girl.”
“We as students are preparing for Kankoor (university entrance test). We didn’t want our 10th, 11th and 12 grades to pass like this. We want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the girls’ schools,” said Sadaf, a student.
The visitors welcomed the exhibition and called for more.
“If we look at foreign countries, they display the smallest achievement of their children. But we don’t provide such an opportunity to our children. I hope conditions will improve in future so that our children could also display their talents,” said Sana, a student.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in March reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary and high schools.
A notice from the education ministry said that schools would reopen after a decision over the uniform of female students was made in accordance with Sharia law and Afghan tradition.
IEA’s Acting Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad, however, said recently that the lack of funds was also a reason for the closure of girls’ schools.
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
At least two civilians were killed and 28 others including five members of the Islamic Emirate forces were wounded in an explosion on Monday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in Ghanikhil district of Nangarhar, said district governor Mawovi Seddiqullah.
According to Seddiqullah, the incident happened in Shirgar market when a magnetic mine targeted a district health department vehicle.
The wounded have been taken to the provincial hospital.
“The injured were taken to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment and their condition is stable,” Seddiqullah said.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
UNAMA condemns this morning’s attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded number of civilians, including some children.
Continuing attacks targeting civilians across #Afghanistan must cease immediately, UNAMA tweeted.
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Badakhshan officials confirmed Thursday that flash floods in the province have caused widespread destruction and financial losses across Zebak district.
According to the head of Zebak development council, Fazal Ahmad Faizi, the worst hit areas in the district were Gul Khana, Dand, Dasht-e-Khan, Now Abad, and Khalkhan villages.
He said the floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
Speaking to Bakhtar News Agency, Faizi said the floods damaged 44 hectares of farmland, fields, eight houses, irrigation ditches, and a road that connects two villages.
Livestock was also lost in the floods.
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
For the first time the Chamber of Industries and Mines, as well as a center for processing and selling gem stones and minerals have been established in Badakhshan province.
During his visit to Badakhshan province, the acting Minister of Economy inaugurated the new chamber and the gem stone center.
The purpose of establishing this center is to process precious and semi-precious stones for sale on the national and international markets.
The acting minister of economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, said at the opening of the center that although millions of dollars had flowed into Afghanistan in recent years, no basic work had been done to make Afghanistan self sufficient.
Hanif said billions of dollars had been spent in recent years, but added that aid has not been effective in rescuing Afghanistan from financial dependence.
One example of this was that Afghanistan pays other countries $340 million for electricity.
“One is the opening of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, and second is the opening of the processing center, and we take this as a good omen, and the Badakhshan that you see is really hopeful, and we have to move forward step by step,” said Hanif.
The executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce says that Badakhshan has a huge assortment of gem stones and natural minerals, which will be processed through the new center and sold on both domestic and international markets.
“Badakhshan is one of the richest provinces in the world. In the past, people knew little about Badakhshan. Badakhshan has ruby and lapis lazuli, but you should know that in Badakhshan there are more expensive things which other countries do not have,” said Rahimullah Samandar, executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Residents of Badakhshan also hope that the establishment of this center and the extraction of natural resources, especially precious stones, will provide them with jobs and employment.
