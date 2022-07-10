Regional
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
Local sources in Nuristan province say that at least nine people died and nine others were injured as a result of floods in the province.
Local sources in Nuristan province said Wama district was worst hit by the floods, which resulted in heavy financial losses in addition to human casualties.
According to the sources, as a result of Saturday night’s floods in Nuristan province, the Kordar bridge connecting Kunar and Nuristan provinces has been completely destroyed.
Nuristan is a very mountainous province in the east of the country, which also recently witnessed heavy snowfall.
Regional
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
A number of girls in Herat on Wednesday called for the reopening of schools for students above the sixth grade.
Holding a painting exhibition, the girls said that they wanted to give a message to the government and the world that education is the right of both girls and boys.
They exhibited about 60 paintings particularly for children.
“Our exhibition has two objectives. First is to reassure children that they are part of society and second is to remind the officials not to focus on their interests but pay attention also to children,” said Asma Mehrwarz, an organizer of the exhibition.
Lina Qaderi, a student, said: “We want girls’ schools to reopen, because every child has a right to education irrespective of being a boy or a girl.”
“We as students are preparing for Kankoor (university entrance test). We didn’t want our 10th, 11th and 12 grades to pass like this. We want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the girls’ schools,” said Sadaf, a student.
The visitors welcomed the exhibition and called for more.
“If we look at foreign countries, they display the smallest achievement of their children. But we don’t provide such an opportunity to our children. I hope conditions will improve in future so that our children could also display their talents,” said Sana, a student.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in March reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary and high schools.
A notice from the education ministry said that schools would reopen after a decision over the uniform of female students was made in accordance with Sharia law and Afghan tradition.
IEA’s Acting Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad, however, said recently that the lack of funds was also a reason for the closure of girls’ schools.
Regional
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
At least two civilians were killed and 28 others including five members of the Islamic Emirate forces were wounded in an explosion on Monday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in Ghanikhil district of Nangarhar, said district governor Mawovi Seddiqullah.
According to Seddiqullah, the incident happened in Shirgar market when a magnetic mine targeted a district health department vehicle.
The wounded have been taken to the provincial hospital.
“The injured were taken to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment and their condition is stable,” Seddiqullah said.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
UNAMA condemns this morning’s attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded number of civilians, including some children.
Continuing attacks targeting civilians across #Afghanistan must cease immediately, UNAMA tweeted.
Regional
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Badakhshan officials confirmed Thursday that flash floods in the province have caused widespread destruction and financial losses across Zebak district.
According to the head of Zebak development council, Fazal Ahmad Faizi, the worst hit areas in the district were Gul Khana, Dand, Dasht-e-Khan, Now Abad, and Khalkhan villages.
He said the floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
Speaking to Bakhtar News Agency, Faizi said the floods damaged 44 hectares of farmland, fields, eight houses, irrigation ditches, and a road that connects two villages.
Livestock was also lost in the floods.
