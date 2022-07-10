Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2022)

A number of girls in Herat on Wednesday called for the reopening of schools for students above the sixth grade.

Holding a painting exhibition, the girls said that they wanted to give a message to the government and the world that education is the right of both girls and boys.

They exhibited about 60 paintings particularly for children.

“Our exhibition has two objectives. First is to reassure children that they are part of society and second is to remind the officials not to focus on their interests but pay attention also to children,” said Asma Mehrwarz, an organizer of the exhibition.

Lina Qaderi, a student, said: “We want girls’ schools to reopen, because every child has a right to education irrespective of being a boy or a girl.”

“We as students are preparing for Kankoor (university entrance test). We didn’t want our 10th, 11th and 12 grades to pass like this. We want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the girls’ schools,” said Sadaf, a student.

The visitors welcomed the exhibition and called for more.

“If we look at foreign countries, they display the smallest achievement of their children. But we don’t provide such an opportunity to our children. I hope conditions will improve in future so that our children could also display their talents,” said Sana, a student.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in March reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary and high schools.

A notice from the education ministry said that schools would reopen after a decision over the uniform of female students was made in accordance with Sharia law and Afghan tradition.

IEA’s Acting Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad, however, said recently that the lack of funds was also a reason for the closure of girls’ schools.