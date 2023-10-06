Latest News
India says Afghanistan embassy in Delhi continues to operate
The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi continues to operate and New Delhi is in contact with diplomats at the mission as well as in consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Indian government said on Thursday.
“Our understanding is that the Afghan embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in that embassy as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
“However, we received communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intends to suspend operations at the end of September,” he said as reported by the Indian Express.
“Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission. However, we have noted that the Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision,” Bagchi told reporters.
The diplomats at the embassy appointed by the previous Afghan government had announced in a statement on September 30 that the mission is ceasing its operations from October 1, alleging “lack of support from the host government”.
The Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad have, however, said that they would continue their operations.
The embassy was headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay but he has been out of India for several weeks. He was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.
“We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past,” Bagchi said.
“We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Bagchi said the government is in touch with the Afghan diplomats in Delhi as well as in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
“We are not going to discuss what they will do, who will replace whom. That’s not within the remit of the government of India,” he said.
Bagchi also said that the government is extending visas to Afghan nationals who are unable to return to their country.
Latest News
Muttaqi tells Pakistan mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations
Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi has told his Pakistani counterpart that mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations between the two countries.
Muttaqi met Jalil Abbad Jilani, Foreign Minister of the caretaker government of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the third Trans-Himalaya Forum meeting in China.
The two sides held exhaustive discussions regarding bilateral relations, trade, and the issues regarding Afghan businessmen and the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan were the core part of the discussion, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of Afghan Foreign Ministry, said on X on Friday.
Muttaqi reiterated that “negative media outbursts, hindering transit and travel, and mishandling of Afghan refugees can adversely affect bilateral relations and the economic scenarios of both countries, adding that such decisions and measures should be taken with deep consideration,” Zia Ahmad said.
The Pakistani side stressed on addressing the controversial issues through dialogue and understanding.
Earlier, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that Jilani in meeting with Muttaqi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan.
He also underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability be addressed in collaborative spirit through collective strategies.
Latest News
Hanafi promises to increase salaries of teachers when govt finances improve
The Islamic Emirate’s Administrative Deputy Prime Minister Abdulsalam Hanafi says improving the quality and quantity of education is one of the IEA’s priorities and once the government is able to afford better facilities it will also increase the salaries of teachers.
Marking “World Teacher’s Day” in Kabul Thursday, Hanafi said since the IEA’s takeover, the Ministry of Education has managed to organize 10 million students in 18,498 educational institutions with 245,671 teachers.
He said that currently all teachers are paid from the government’s budget.
In this ceremony, the Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha also said that the ministry is committed to providing services in the field of modern and religious sciences and they are trying to provide the necessary facilities for students throughout the country.
“The Ministry of Education is trying to provide all the teachers’ rights according to the ministry’s ability and provide them with all the facilities,” said Agha.
Some teachers, meanwhile, have complained about their salaries.
“No one has paid attention to the problems of teachers, and the same problems of teachers have remained until today, for example, the salary of teachers is not enough,” said a Kabul teacher.
“The salary of teachers is not enough, teachers cannot meet their needs with this money,” said another teacher.
Latest News
Muttaqi discusses creation of air corridor with Chinese counterpart
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the creation of an air corridor between Afghanistan and China, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy foreign minister said on X, formerly Twitter.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, and Wang pledged Beijing’s cooperation with Kabul.
Takal quoted Wang as saying that diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate are not influenced by any country.
Muttaqi also said the official introduction of the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan was a good development in bilateral relations between the two countries.
Dengue will ‘take off’ in southern Europe, US, Africa this decade, WHO scientist says
India says Afghanistan embassy in Delhi continues to operate
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
Muttaqi tells Pakistan mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations
New Zealand crush England in Cricket World Cup opener
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
-
Sport5 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
-
World5 days ago
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
-
Business4 days ago
Medical supply factory worth $25 million inaugurated in Kabul
-
Health4 days ago
US, Hungarian scientists win Nobel Prize for research that led to Covid vaccines
-
Sport5 days ago
Olympic Council of Asia lauds Hangzhou Games’ unparalleled success
-
Latest News4 days ago
Paktika radio station back on air after 2-year break
-
Health5 days ago
Health ministry says 2,000 people died from heart disease in past 18 months