Muttaqi tells Pakistan mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi has told his Pakistani counterpart that mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations between the two countries.

Muttaqi met Jalil Abbad Jilani, Foreign Minister of the caretaker government of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the third Trans-Himalaya Forum meeting in China.

The two sides held exhaustive discussions regarding bilateral relations, trade, and the issues regarding Afghan businessmen and the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan were the core part of the discussion, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of Afghan Foreign Ministry, said on X on Friday.

Muttaqi reiterated that “negative media outbursts, hindering transit and travel, and mishandling of Afghan refugees can adversely affect bilateral relations and the economic scenarios of both countries, adding that such decisions and measures should be taken with deep consideration,” Zia Ahmad said.

The Pakistani side stressed on addressing the controversial issues through dialogue and understanding.

Earlier, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that Jilani in meeting with Muttaqi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

He also underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability be addressed in collaborative spirit through collective strategies.