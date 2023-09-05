Sport
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India hammered Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to reach the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.
Chasing a DLS revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India eased home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele, AFP reported.
Rohit finished 74 not out and Gill was unbeaten on 67.
Nepal were bowled out for 230 after Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58.
The 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, has been affected by rain, forcing organizers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.
India’s opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.
In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced the players off the ground and the field was totally covered.
Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.
Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.
“We can’t really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one,” man of the match Rohit said.
“We haven’t been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there’s no room for complacency.”
‘Proud of them’
Nepal, who are still finding their feet in international cricket and got ODI status in 2018, impressed with the bat as Sheikh’s fifty helped the team to a respectable total.
Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle and lower-order fought back.
Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended after 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each for India.
“Our openers did a very good job for us. In the middle order we could have done better. We were maybe 30-40 short,” Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said.
“In the last 4-5 months our lower order has done a great job, we are very proud of them.”
Rohit won the toss and elected to field first, but Bhurtel and Sheikh made quick runs with help from the Indian fielders, who dropped three catches in the first five overs.
Shreyas Iyer dropped a regulation chance at slip, Virat Kohli spilled a sitter at short cover and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan let the ball through his gloves, AFP reported.
Bhurtel smashed Siraj for four and a huge six from successive balls to keep up the charge and raise the noise among a group of Nepal fans at a largely empty ground.
He smashed another six off Shardul Thakur, but fell caught behind to the next delivery.
Siraj sent back Sheikh soon after his fifty to dent the Nepal batting further, but after a rain delay Dipendra Singh Airee, who hit 29, and Kami put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket to frustrate the opposition bowlers.
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Much to the delight of cricket fans across Afghanistan, the coveted ICC World Cup 2023 trophy will arrive in Kabul this week as part of its world tour.
The ICC has confirmed the trophy will visit various locations across Kabul on Thursday and Friday this week giving fans the chance to see the prized silverware and take pictures.
Meanwhile, in keeping with its commitment to bringing world-class sporting news and events to Afghans across the country, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as media partner for this thrilling event.
Highlights of the tour will be broadcast across the country, ensuring cricket enthusiasts get to see the traveling trophy.
This two-day visit is part of the trophy’s tour of countries across the globe and is expected to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.
The trophy, which is made of silver and gold and weighs 11 kilograms, is the ultimate prize for cricket-playing nations. It was first awarded in 1975, when the inaugural edition of the World Cup was held in England. Since then, it has been lifted by eight different teams, with Australia being the most successful with five titles.
Mirwais Ashraf, head of the ACB, said recently that it is indeed an honor to be included in the tour schedule.
“We are very proud and honored to host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy once again. It is a great opportunity for our people to witness this prestigious prize and feel connected to the global cricket community. It is also a motivation for our players to work hard and prepare for the World Cup,” Ashraf said.
The Trophy Tour kicked off in June this year in grand style when it was launched 120,000 feet above the Earth. This feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, which set the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever.
The tour will officially end in the world’s biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in India, this year’s host country.
The Trophy Tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event, and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents.
In addition to visiting participating countries, the trophy will also tour a number of emerging nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States, enabling new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket’s ultimate prize.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said at the launch: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.
“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”
Rounding up the year
After months of world-class cricket tournaments televised across the country by ATN, the World Cup will be no exception, as matches will be broadcast live daily for the duration of the challenge.
This year’s 50-over format event will see 10 countries battle it out for the coveted trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England. The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs in Asia Cup 2023 clash in Lahore on Sunday and entered Super Fours stage of the tournament.
Bangladesh had endured a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka in their first match, making this tie a must-win for them.
Batting first Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed a ton each as Bangladesh piled a massive 334/5 in 50 overs.
Mehidy, who was promoted to the open the innings, slammed 112(119) before getting retired hurt. Shanto, on the other hand, was run-out for 104(105).
Apart from the duo, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan ensured his team finished strong, chipping in with an unbeaten 18-ball 32.
In reply, Afghanistan were rocked early by Shoriful Islam, who packed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 1(7). Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran then rebuilt the innings before Taskin Ahmed cleaned up the former for 33(57), bringing an end to 78-run stand for the second wicket.
Ibrahim scored 75(74) before an one-handed stunner by Mushfiqur Rahim brought an end to his stay in the middle. Following his dismissal Hashmatullah Shahidi took charge and scored 51(60) before getting out to Shoriful.
However, Afghanistan were eventually bundled up for 245 in 44.3 overs with Rashid Khan being the final batter to be dismissed.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
India v Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
The much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned on Saturday as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele.
Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs to nose ahead in the contest but their chase never began as rain kept the players off the ground before the game was eventually abandoned, Reuters reported.
Babar Azam’s team, who thumped Nepal in the opener, are through to the Super Four stage after sharing points with India.
World number one Pakistan dominated whatever limited play was possible with Shaheen Afridi leading their fiery pace attack, which claimed all 10 Indian wickets.
Afridi has tormented India in recent encounters between the sides and it was no different at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
India captain Rohit Sharma was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side slumped to 66-4 in the 15th over.
Rohit managed 11 before Afridi breached his defence and Virat Kohli departed for four after his angled bat deflected the ball onto his stump.
Haris Rauf dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to pin India on the mat before Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) forged a 138-run partnership to arrest India’s slide.
With both looking set, India reached the 200-mark in the 37th over and a 300-plus total looked well within their reach before Rauf (3-58) dismissed Kishan.
Afridi (4-35) returned to dismiss Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, while his new ball partner Naseem Shah (3-36) polished off India’s tail.
The neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events because of their soured political relations, would clash again in the Super Four stage provided India can avoid an upset against Nepal on Monday.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
