ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2023)

Much to the delight of cricket fans across Afghanistan, the coveted ICC World Cup 2023 trophy will arrive in Kabul this week as part of its world tour.

The ICC has confirmed the trophy will visit various locations across Kabul on Thursday and Friday this week giving fans the chance to see the prized silverware and take pictures.

Meanwhile, in keeping with its commitment to bringing world-class sporting news and events to Afghans across the country, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as media partner for this thrilling event.

Highlights of the tour will be broadcast across the country, ensuring cricket enthusiasts get to see the traveling trophy.

This two-day visit is part of the trophy’s tour of countries across the globe and is expected to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

The trophy, which is made of silver and gold and weighs 11 kilograms, is the ultimate prize for cricket-playing nations. It was first awarded in 1975, when the inaugural edition of the World Cup was held in England. Since then, it has been lifted by eight different teams, with Australia being the most successful with five titles.

Mirwais Ashraf, head of the ACB, said recently that it is indeed an honor to be included in the tour schedule.

“We are very proud and honored to host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy once again. It is a great opportunity for our people to witness this prestigious prize and feel connected to the global cricket community. It is also a motivation for our players to work hard and prepare for the World Cup,” Ashraf said.

The Trophy Tour kicked off in June this year in grand style when it was launched 120,000 feet above the Earth. This feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, which set the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever.

The tour will officially end in the world’s biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in India, this year’s host country.

The Trophy Tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event, and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents.

In addition to visiting participating countries, the trophy will also tour a number of emerging nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States, enabling new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket’s ultimate prize.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said at the launch: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”

Rounding up the year

After months of world-class cricket tournaments televised across the country by ATN, the World Cup will be no exception, as matches will be broadcast live daily for the duration of the challenge.

This year’s 50-over format event will see 10 countries battle it out for the coveted trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England. The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.

ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.