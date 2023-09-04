Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2023)

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs in Asia Cup 2023 clash in Lahore on Sunday and entered Super Fours stage of the tournament.

Bangladesh had endured a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka in their first match, making this tie a must-win for them.

Batting first Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed a ton each as Bangladesh piled a massive 334/5 in 50 overs.

Mehidy, who was promoted to the open the innings, slammed 112(119) before getting retired hurt. Shanto, on the other hand, was run-out for 104(105).

Apart from the duo, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan ensured his team finished strong, chipping in with an unbeaten 18-ball 32.

In reply, Afghanistan were rocked early by Shoriful Islam, who packed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 1(7). Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran then rebuilt the innings before Taskin Ahmed cleaned up the former for 33(57), bringing an end to 78-run stand for the second wicket.

Ibrahim scored 75(74) before an one-handed stunner by Mushfiqur Rahim brought an end to his stay in the middle. Following his dismissal Hashmatullah Shahidi took charge and scored 51(60) before getting out to Shoriful.

However, Afghanistan were eventually bundled up for 245 in 44.3 overs with Rashid Khan being the final batter to be dismissed.

For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm.

