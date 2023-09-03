Sport
India v Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
The much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned on Saturday as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele.
Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs to nose ahead in the contest but their chase never began as rain kept the players off the ground before the game was eventually abandoned, Reuters reported.
Babar Azam’s team, who thumped Nepal in the opener, are through to the Super Four stage after sharing points with India.
World number one Pakistan dominated whatever limited play was possible with Shaheen Afridi leading their fiery pace attack, which claimed all 10 Indian wickets.
Afridi has tormented India in recent encounters between the sides and it was no different at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
India captain Rohit Sharma was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side slumped to 66-4 in the 15th over.
Rohit managed 11 before Afridi breached his defence and Virat Kohli departed for four after his angled bat deflected the ball onto his stump.
Haris Rauf dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to pin India on the mat before Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) forged a 138-run partnership to arrest India’s slide.
With both looking set, India reached the 200-mark in the 37th over and a 300-plus total looked well within their reach before Rauf (3-58) dismissed Kishan.
Afridi (4-35) returned to dismiss Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, while his new ball partner Naseem Shah (3-36) polished off India’s tail.
The neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events because of their soured political relations, would clash again in the Super Four stage provided India can avoid an upset against Nepal on Monday.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Sport
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana returned impressive figures of 4-32 to help Sri Lanka to a comprehensive five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match on Thursday.
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck early before Pathirana joined forces to dismiss Bangladesh for 164 in the opener of the Sri Lanka leg of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to October’s ODI World Cup in India, AFP reported.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54, and Charith Asalanka, unbeaten on 62, guided the chase in their key stand of 78 after Sri Lanka lost their openers early and slipped to 43-3.
Samarawickrama registered his fourth ODI half-century to raise the noise of the sparse crowd at the scenic venue.
He finally fell stumped off spinner Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan soon sent back Dhananjaya de Silva, but the left-handed Asalanka pulled the team home in 39 overs with a winning boundary.
Asalanka reached his 50 in 85 balls to play a patient knock on a pitch where run-scoring did not seem easy. Skipper Dasun Shanaka stood unbeaten on 14.
The bowlers set up victory with Pathirana, whose yorkers have earned him comparisons to Lasith Malinga, picking up key wickets including skipper Shakib and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.
Top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto made 89 to play a lone hand in Bangladesh’s innings after they elected to bat first but lasted for only 42.4 overs.
Theekshana struck first when he trapped debutant Tanzid Hasan lbw for nought while De Silva soon sent back fellow opener Mohammad Naim for 16.
Shanto, who bats at number three, stood calm after Bangladesh lost their openers and put on key partnerships including a 59-run fourth-wicket stand with Towhid Hridoy, who was next best with 20.
He registered his fourth ODI half-century and hit seven boundaries but the rest of the batting fell flat.
Pathirana got skipper Shakib caught behind for five with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis taking a diving catch to his left.
Later he returned to wipe off the tail after Theekshana bowled Shanto with his mystery spin to end the left-hander’s 122-ball knock.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s run-out only added to Bangladesh’s woes, after a mix-up with Shanto.
Sri Lanka, who won the T20 edition of the tournament in Dubai last year, are co-hosting with Pakistan and will next play Afghanistan in Lahore.
Pakistan, who won the tournament opener against Nepal, will clash with arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.
AFP
Sport
Azam and Ahmed hit hundreds as Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup
World number one batsman Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.
Skipper Azam smashed a 131-ball 151 for his 19th ODI hundred while Ahmed scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his first as Pakistan piled up 342-6 in 50 overs.
The home team then bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27 while the pace duo of Haris Rauf took 2-16 and Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-27.
Only Sompal Kami (28), Aarif Sheikh (26) and Gulsan Jha (13) made it into double figures as Nepal struggled against Pakistan’s much-vaunted bowling attack.
The win gives Pakistan, who rose to world number one in the ODI rankings last week, an ideal start and perfect tune up for the high profile clash against arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.
The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while title-holders Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in Pallekele on Thursday.
Azam admitted victory was the perfect platform for the duel against India — first ODI between the arch-rivals since 2019.
“This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence,” said Azam who became the fastest to 19 ODI hundreds in 102 innings, beating South Africa’s Hashim Amla whose 19 came in 104.
“We want to give 100 percent every match.”
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel described the match as “a good learning” experience, AFP reported.
“We started well but Azam and Ahmed took the game away,” said Paudel. “We let ourselves down with the bat, but it’s a good learning.”
Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were helpless in the final overs against the onslaught from Azam and Ahmed.
The pair added a robust 214 off 131 balls for the fifth wicket, which took Pakistan to a formidable total.
Azam cracked 14 boundaries and four sixes while Ahmed hit 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping Pakistan to 129 runs in the last 10 overs including 67 in the final five.
Azam was dropped on 55 when Karan Chhetri put down a caught-and-bowled chance, while Nepal’s ground fielding also often faltered.
Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for 14 in the sixth over, while Imam-ul-Haq was run out for five to leave Pakistan tottering at 25-2.
Azam added 86 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (44) before Rizwan was also run out. Agha Salman fell for five, leaving Azam and Ahmed to mount a rescue operation.
Ahmed’s previous best ODI score was 94 not out against New Zealand in Karachi this year.
Fast bowler Kami was the best for Nepal with 2-85.
Tune in daily with Ariana Television
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Sport
All you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023
The Men’s Asia Cup is set to get underway on Wednesday, 30 August, with six teams poised to battle it out for the coveted title. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year’s event.
Afghanistan is among the teams and has been placed in Group B along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A.
This will be Nepal’s debut in the tournament after they qualified by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, where they overcame the United Arab Emirates in the final by seven wickets.
The tournament started in 1984 in the ODI format, although the recent editions have alternated between ODI and T20I formats. The 2023 edition will be played as an ODI (50-over) competition.
India is the most successful side in the tournament with seven titles (six ODI and one T20I) to their name. Sri Lanka comes in second place with six (five ODI and one T20I) titles. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.
The Asia Cup 2023 will see the two groups comprising three teams playing in round-robin style within their group. Top two sides from each group will then qualify for the Super Four stage.
The Super Four will be another round-robin series of games and the top two sides from there will qualify for the final, to be played on 17 September in Colombo.
Thirteen games will be played in total between 30 August and 17 September. The group stage of the tournament will be played from 30 August to 5 September and three of these games will be played in Pakistan, while the rest will be held in Sri Lanka.
The Super Four stage will run from 6 to 15 September, with five encounters being played in Sri Lanka, and one in Pakistan. The final will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September.
The Asia Cup will be played across four venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Multan and Lahore will host the Pakistan leg of the tournament, whereas Kandy and Colombo will host the games in Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan goes into the tournament in the aftermath of a 3-0 series loss to Pakistan. However, the side can draw encouragement from their recent ODI performances. They displayed resilience in a 2-1 series loss to Sri Lanka in June and secured a 2-1 ODI series victory against Bangladesh in July. The team will bank on their world-class spinners to excel in the conducive sub-continent conditions.
Afghanistan’s squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
Market traders strike in Pakistan over power bills and inflation
India v Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
North Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Tahawol: Delegation of OIC scholars’ trip to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US investigation on exit from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Silk Road’s Khunjerab Pass opens up to Afghan-China trade
-
Sport5 days ago
All you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugee Nargis Mommand Hassanzai receives World Peace Award
-
World4 days ago
Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida, forcing mass evacuations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian president says Tehran is following up on water accords with neighbors
-
Regional4 days ago
Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended by Pakistan court, lawyer says
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed