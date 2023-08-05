Regional
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has organized an event to mark four years of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the event, Pakistan Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said that Indian actions of 5 August 2019 had no basis in international law and were in violation of the successive UNSC resolutions which called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, according to press release from the embassy.
The envoy “expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by them for their legitimate rights.”
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”
Featured
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.
Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital, Associated Press reported.
It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
Regional
Daesh confirms death of its leader, names replacement
Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement, the group’s spokesperson said in an undated recording published on its Telegram channel.
It appeared to be the militant group’s first official announcement on his fate since Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed him in Syria, Reuters reported.
Erdogan said the Turkish national intelligence organization had pursued Quraishi for a long time.
Quraishi was killed during a gun battle with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), the main Islamist group that holds sway in the last opposition bastion in northwest Syria, the spokesman said.
Daesh that once ruled a third of Iraq and Syria, gave no details about the new leader, Reuters reported.
Daesh reached its peak in 2014 when its then head, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared the territory it controlled a caliphate.
It was beaten back by adversaries in both countries including a U.S.-led coalition, and Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in Syria in 2019.
According to Reuters Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi took over in November 2022 after his predecessor was killed, also in Syria.
Daesh militants continue to wage insurgent attacks in both Syria and Iraq.
Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out hit-and-run attacks.
The U.S.-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against Daesh in Syria.
Regional
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims that erupted on Monday around 50 km (30 miles) south of the Indian capital New Delhi, police officials told Reuters.
The violence erupted after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region in Haryana state, the officials said. By the evening, the violence had spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched, killing the cleric and injuring another person.
“Five people involved in the incident have been rounded up and the others are being identified,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.
Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, shares a border with New Delhi and has emerged as a business hub for the country, housing several multinational companies, read the report.
Public order clampdowns had already been issued for the district after five cars were set on fire and some shops damaged on Monday evening, and schools and colleges had been directed to remain closed.
Local government officials in both Nuh and Gurugram met representatives of the Hindu and Muslim communities in their regions on Tuesday to appeal for calm, Reuters reported.
Gurugram, however, continued to remain tense through the day as mobs roamed the streets, setting fire to scrap shops and vandalising small eateries, most of which belonged to Muslims.
By the evening, mobile internet services had been suspended in most of the district.
Officials from the local administration in Nuh said they were investigating the cause of the standoff that sparked the initial violence.
“The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way, which resulted in the death of four people,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, told Reuters.
He said two of the dead were members of the home guard, a voluntary force that helps police control civil disturbances.
Another 60 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes, local government officials said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident in Nuh, where curfew orders have been imposed, the internet shut off, and additional security forces deployed.
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Afghanistan cannot improve without education: Stanikzai
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Body of Afghan climber who died on K2 last year recovered by Pakistan army
-
World3 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
-
World4 days ago
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
-
Sport4 days ago
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
-
Regional4 days ago
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities