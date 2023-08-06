Regional
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a train derailed in south-east Pakistan while on it’s way from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman told local media that 10 train carriages were derailed in the crash, which happened in Nawabshah.
The death toll is feared to rise as the train is said to have carried a large number of passengers, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.
A rescue operation is currently underway, officials told Radio Pakistan.
Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and several others injured in the accident, and that a relief train has been dispatched to the site.
Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.
Rail accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan.
More than 60 people were killed in a train crash in 2021, when a train derailed and was later hit by another oncoming express service. Also, several people were wounded in January, when a bomb blast derailed a train in Balochistan province.
Regional
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has organized an event to mark four years of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the event, Pakistan Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said that Indian actions of 5 August 2019 had no basis in international law and were in violation of the successive UNSC resolutions which called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, according to press release from the embassy.
The envoy “expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by them for their legitimate rights.”
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”
Featured
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.
Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital, Associated Press reported.
It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
Regional
Daesh confirms death of its leader, names replacement
Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement, the group’s spokesperson said in an undated recording published on its Telegram channel.
It appeared to be the militant group’s first official announcement on his fate since Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed him in Syria, Reuters reported.
Erdogan said the Turkish national intelligence organization had pursued Quraishi for a long time.
Quraishi was killed during a gun battle with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), the main Islamist group that holds sway in the last opposition bastion in northwest Syria, the spokesman said.
Daesh that once ruled a third of Iraq and Syria, gave no details about the new leader, Reuters reported.
Daesh reached its peak in 2014 when its then head, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared the territory it controlled a caliphate.
It was beaten back by adversaries in both countries including a U.S.-led coalition, and Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in Syria in 2019.
According to Reuters Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi took over in November 2022 after his predecessor was killed, also in Syria.
Daesh militants continue to wage insurgent attacks in both Syria and Iraq.
Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out hit-and-run attacks.
The U.S.-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against Daesh in Syria.
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
Haqqani: We should behave well and win public trust
Bus crash in Zabul kills one, injures 19
IEA to establish national economic advisory board
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
-
Sport5 days ago
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
-
Regional4 days ago
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
-
Sport4 days ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
-
Business4 days ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana