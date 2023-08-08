Regional
Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan challenges graft conviction
Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed against his conviction and three-year sentence on corruption charges on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a ruling which analysts say is likely to fuel political instability.
Naeem Panjutha said the petition challenging the weekend conviction had been filed in Islamabad High Court which will hear the case on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Ex-cricketer Khan, 70, was jailed on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year, raising concern about stability in the nuclear-armed country as it grapples with an economic crisis.
The 241-million-population South Asian nation in June secured a last-gasp $3 billion deal with the IMF, which has sought a consensus on policy objectives among all political parties ahead of general elections due by November.
“Being aggrieved and dissatisfied”, Khan has appealed to the high court to “set aside” the trial court’s order that convicted and sentenced him, according to a copy of the petition posted by Panjutha on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Khan’s legal team say he is being kept in abject conditions in a small C-class cell in a prison in Attock, near the capital Islamabad, with an open toilet, when he should qualify for a B-class cell with facilities including an attached washroom, newspapers, books and TV.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who spent several months in jail on drug trafficking charges he says was fabricated during Khan’s tenure, said that Khan himself had been a proponent of uniformity in prisons.
“As far as the open washrooms, the jails have got only open washrooms, there are no separate washrooms, and it could be in Khan’s knowledge that the cells where we were kept were also the same,” the minister told Geo News TV.
He said Khan could file an application in court that he shouldn’t be kept with ordinary inmates.
“Whatever the court decides, it will be implemented and if he wants to have meals from home, he should seek a permission from court,” he said.
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a train derailed in south-east Pakistan while on it’s way from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman told local media that 10 train carriages were derailed in the crash, which happened in Nawabshah.
The death toll is feared to rise as the train is said to have carried a large number of passengers, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.
A rescue operation is currently underway, officials told Radio Pakistan.
Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and several others injured in the accident, and that a relief train has been dispatched to the site.
Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.
Rail accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan.
More than 60 people were killed in a train crash in 2021, when a train derailed and was later hit by another oncoming express service. Also, several people were wounded in January, when a bomb blast derailed a train in Balochistan province.
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has organized an event to mark four years of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the event, Pakistan Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said that Indian actions of 5 August 2019 had no basis in international law and were in violation of the successive UNSC resolutions which called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, according to press release from the embassy.
The envoy “expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by them for their legitimate rights.”
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.
Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital, Associated Press reported.
It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
