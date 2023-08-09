Regional
Taiwan reports second large-scale China air force incursion this week
Ten Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Wednesday accompanying five Chinese warships engaged in “combat readiness” patrols, the island’s defense ministry said, the second such incursion this week.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity near it over the past three years, as Beijing steps up pressure to try to force the island to accept its sovereignty, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said that starting early Wednesday, it detected a total of 25 Chinese aircraft engaging in operations out at sea, including J-10 and J-16 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
Of those aircraft, the ministry said 10 had either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or entered the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.
Those aircraft were acting in coordination with five Chinese warships engaging in “combat readiness” patrols, it said.
Taiwan’s military dispatched ships and aircraft to keep watch, the ministry said.
The ADIZ is a broad area Taiwan monitors and patrols to give its forces more time to respond to threats, and Chinese aircraft have not entered territorial Taiwanese air space.
On Sunday, Taiwan reported a similar level of activity by Chinese warplanes and warships near the island.
China staged war games around Taiwan in April after President Tsai Ing-wen returned home from a visit to the United States where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Last August, it also held war games around Taiwan to protest against a trip to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai leaves for the United States this week on his way to Paraguay on what is officially only a transit but which has angered China.
It was China’s “priority” to stop Lai from visiting the United States, Beijing’s ambassador to the U.S. said last month.
Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects China’s sovereignty claim and says only the island’s people can decide their future.
Regional
Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan challenges graft conviction
Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed against his conviction and three-year sentence on corruption charges on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a ruling which analysts say is likely to fuel political instability.
Naeem Panjutha said the petition challenging the weekend conviction had been filed in Islamabad High Court which will hear the case on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Ex-cricketer Khan, 70, was jailed on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year, raising concern about stability in the nuclear-armed country as it grapples with an economic crisis.
The 241-million-population South Asian nation in June secured a last-gasp $3 billion deal with the IMF, which has sought a consensus on policy objectives among all political parties ahead of general elections due by November.
“Being aggrieved and dissatisfied”, Khan has appealed to the high court to “set aside” the trial court’s order that convicted and sentenced him, according to a copy of the petition posted by Panjutha on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Khan’s legal team say he is being kept in abject conditions in a small C-class cell in a prison in Attock, near the capital Islamabad, with an open toilet, when he should qualify for a B-class cell with facilities including an attached washroom, newspapers, books and TV.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who spent several months in jail on drug trafficking charges he says was fabricated during Khan’s tenure, said that Khan himself had been a proponent of uniformity in prisons.
“As far as the open washrooms, the jails have got only open washrooms, there are no separate washrooms, and it could be in Khan’s knowledge that the cells where we were kept were also the same,” the minister told Geo News TV.
He said Khan could file an application in court that he shouldn’t be kept with ordinary inmates.
“Whatever the court decides, it will be implemented and if he wants to have meals from home, he should seek a permission from court,” he said.
Regional
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a train derailed in south-east Pakistan while on it’s way from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman told local media that 10 train carriages were derailed in the crash, which happened in Nawabshah.
The death toll is feared to rise as the train is said to have carried a large number of passengers, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.
A rescue operation is currently underway, officials told Radio Pakistan.
Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and several others injured in the accident, and that a relief train has been dispatched to the site.
Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.
Rail accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan.
More than 60 people were killed in a train crash in 2021, when a train derailed and was later hit by another oncoming express service. Also, several people were wounded in January, when a bomb blast derailed a train in Balochistan province.
Regional
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has organized an event to mark four years of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the event, Pakistan Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said that Indian actions of 5 August 2019 had no basis in international law and were in violation of the successive UNSC resolutions which called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, according to press release from the embassy.
The envoy “expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by them for their legitimate rights.”
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”
Muttaqi tells national cricket team they are role models for all Afghans
European scientists make it official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Taiwan reports second large-scale China air force incursion this week
Pakistan’s human rights minister does not see Afghan involvement in cross border attacks
Helmand officials say rescued seven passengers facing death in desert
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
Tahawol: Pakistan claims again that Afghans are involved in the attacks
Saar: Water rights between Afghanistan and Iran reviewed
Tahawol: Efforts to improve governance process
Saar: US and IEA meeting in Doha reviewed
Tahawol: IEA’s message for Afghans abroad
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
India, Kazakhstan hold key security dialogue, discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Islamabad, discuss Afghanistan situation
-
World4 days ago
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man’s half-burnt body found in Tehran
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
India restricts laptop, PC imports to boost local manufacturing
-
Featured4 days ago
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team