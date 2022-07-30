Science & Technology
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Indonesian government has blocked search engine website Yahoo, payments firm Paypal and several gaming websites due to failure to comply with licensing rules, Reuters reported on Saturday.
Registration is required under rules released in late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users, and take down content deemed unlawful or that “disturbs public order.”
Several tech companies had rushed to register in days leading to the deadline, which had been extended until Friday, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Amazon.com Inc.
Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior official at Indonesia’s Communications Ministry, said iwebsites that have been blocked include Yahoo, Paypal and gaming sites like Steam, Dota2, Counter-Strike and EpicGames, among others.
Hashtags like “BlokirKominfo” (block Communication Ministry), Epic Games and Paypal trended on Indonesian Twitter, with many writing messages criticising the government’s move as hurting Indonesia’s online gaming industry and freelance workers who use Paypal.
With an estimated 191 million internet users and a young, social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is a significant market for a host of tech platforms.
Science & Technology
China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket
Remnants of a large, newly launched Chinese rocket are expected to streak back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground.
The Long March 5B rocket blasted off Sunday to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.
As occurred during its first two flights, the rocket’s entire main-core stage – which is 30 meters long and weighs 22 tons – has already reached low orbit and is expected to tumble back toward Earth once atmospheric friction drags it downward, Reuters reported.
Ultimately, the rocket body will disintegrate as it plunges through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2,000 km long by about 70 km, independent US-based analysts said.
The probable location of the debris field is impossible to pinpoint in advance, though experts will be able to narrow the potential impact zone closer to re-entry in the days ahead.
The latest available tracking data projects re-entry will be Sunday.
The overall risk to people and property on the ground is fairly low, given that 75% of Earth’s surface in the potential path of debris is water, desert or jungle, Reuters reported.
Nevertheless, the possibility exists for pieces of the rocket to come down over a populated area, as they did in May 2020 when fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, though no injuries were reported.
Science & Technology
Google Photos update adds new video editor and movie maker
Google unveiled new features and updates to Chromebooks on Wednesday that will include a new video editor and movie maker for Google Photos.
The update to Google Photos will first become available on Chromebooks this fall, Google said in a blog post. Users will be able to make movies using Google Photos thanks to new features that allow for “creating an end-to-end movie made up of multiple video clips, photos, a title card and music.”
You can make your own movie or suggest content and “themes” to the app so it can create a video or movie for you based on the photos and videos you pick out, CNet reported.
If you want to create a movie on your own, you can use the new Google Photos movie maker to start with a blank canvas. You’ll be able to select and arrange content however you choose, and have the capability to “trim video clips, or edit them to adjust the brightness, contrast and more.”
The new Google Photos functionality will also include Real Tone filters, which were made to “work well across skin tones.” You’ll also be able to switch between editing in Chromebooks Gallery and Files apps and the Google Photos app itself.
Science & Technology
Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s new space chief said Tuesday.
Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves, NPR reported.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said, adding: “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”
NASA and other international partners hope to keep the space station running until 2030, while the Russians have been reluctant to make commitments beyond 2024.
The space station is jointly run by the space agencies of Russia, the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out equipment for future space journeys.
It typically has a crew of seven, who spend months at a time aboard the station as it orbits Earth. Three Russians, three Americans and one Italian are now on board.
Kabul cricket stadium blast widely condemned
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Spain reports first monkeypox-related death in Europe
IEA will soon let girls attend school, says Pakistani cleric after Kabul visit
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
IEA delegation in Uzbekistan for talks on expanding economic ties
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kajaki Dam power plant project officially inaugurated
-
Business3 days ago
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
-
Business5 days ago
IEA signs agreement with Turkmenistan and Iran to import oil and gas
-
Business4 days ago
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
-
World4 days ago
Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting
-
Health5 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trans-Afghan railway to be complete within 5 years, says Uzbek official