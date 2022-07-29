Science & Technology
China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket
Remnants of a large, newly launched Chinese rocket are expected to streak back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground.
The Long March 5B rocket blasted off Sunday to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.
As occurred during its first two flights, the rocket’s entire main-core stage – which is 30 meters long and weighs 22 tons – has already reached low orbit and is expected to tumble back toward Earth once atmospheric friction drags it downward, Reuters reported.
Ultimately, the rocket body will disintegrate as it plunges through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2,000 km long by about 70 km, independent US-based analysts said.
The probable location of the debris field is impossible to pinpoint in advance, though experts will be able to narrow the potential impact zone closer to re-entry in the days ahead.
The latest available tracking data projects re-entry will be Sunday.
The overall risk to people and property on the ground is fairly low, given that 75% of Earth’s surface in the potential path of debris is water, desert or jungle, Reuters reported.
Nevertheless, the possibility exists for pieces of the rocket to come down over a populated area, as they did in May 2020 when fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, though no injuries were reported.
Google Photos update adds new video editor and movie maker
Google unveiled new features and updates to Chromebooks on Wednesday that will include a new video editor and movie maker for Google Photos.
The update to Google Photos will first become available on Chromebooks this fall, Google said in a blog post. Users will be able to make movies using Google Photos thanks to new features that allow for “creating an end-to-end movie made up of multiple video clips, photos, a title card and music.”
You can make your own movie or suggest content and “themes” to the app so it can create a video or movie for you based on the photos and videos you pick out, CNet reported.
If you want to create a movie on your own, you can use the new Google Photos movie maker to start with a blank canvas. You’ll be able to select and arrange content however you choose, and have the capability to “trim video clips, or edit them to adjust the brightness, contrast and more.”
The new Google Photos functionality will also include Real Tone filters, which were made to “work well across skin tones.” You’ll also be able to switch between editing in Chromebooks Gallery and Files apps and the Google Photos app itself.
Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s new space chief said Tuesday.
Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves, NPR reported.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said, adding: “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”
NASA and other international partners hope to keep the space station running until 2030, while the Russians have been reluctant to make commitments beyond 2024.
The space station is jointly run by the space agencies of Russia, the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out equipment for future space journeys.
It typically has a crew of seven, who spend months at a time aboard the station as it orbits Earth. Three Russians, three Americans and one Italian are now on board.
Featured
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching, AP reported.
After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module early Monday according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and 23-ton lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.
It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.
Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival.
China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket
