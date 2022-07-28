Science & Technology
Google Photos update adds new video editor and movie maker
Google unveiled new features and updates to Chromebooks on Wednesday that will include a new video editor and movie maker for Google Photos.
The update to Google Photos will first become available on Chromebooks this fall, Google said in a blog post. Users will be able to make movies using Google Photos thanks to new features that allow for “creating an end-to-end movie made up of multiple video clips, photos, a title card and music.”
You can make your own movie or suggest content and “themes” to the app so it can create a video or movie for you based on the photos and videos you pick out, CNet reported.
If you want to create a movie on your own, you can use the new Google Photos movie maker to start with a blank canvas. You’ll be able to select and arrange content however you choose, and have the capability to “trim video clips, or edit them to adjust the brightness, contrast and more.”
The new Google Photos functionality will also include Real Tone filters, which were made to “work well across skin tones.” You’ll also be able to switch between editing in Chromebooks Gallery and Files apps and the Google Photos app itself.
Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s new space chief said Tuesday.
Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves, NPR reported.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said, adding: “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”
NASA and other international partners hope to keep the space station running until 2030, while the Russians have been reluctant to make commitments beyond 2024.
The space station is jointly run by the space agencies of Russia, the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out equipment for future space journeys.
It typically has a crew of seven, who spend months at a time aboard the station as it orbits Earth. Three Russians, three Americans and one Italian are now on board.
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching, AP reported.
After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module early Monday according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and 23-ton lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.
It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.
Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival.
James Webb discovers oldest galaxy in the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new image that shows the oldest galaxy ever observed.
Using its incredibly sensitive NIRCam instrument, the infrared space observatory found a 13.5 billion-year-old galaxy only days after its science operations began.
The galaxy, called GLASS-z13 (GN-z13), formed just 300 million years after the Big Bang that occurred 13.8 billion years ago.
The previous record holder, discovered by the Hubble Telescope in 2015, was GN-z11 that dates back 400 million years after the universe birthed.
NASA revealed the first stunning James Webb images last week. Since that time, the James Webb team has also revealed images of Jupiter and of the spiral galaxy Messier 74 (M74).
Scientists from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center of Astrophysics released two preprint articles about the new discovery on Wednesday, July 20. In their papers, they explained that they also detected another galaxy of a similar age, called GLASS-z11.
The researchers said that both newly-detected galaxies are small compared to the Milky Way. GLASS-z13 is roughly 1,600 light-years wide, GLASS z-11 is approximately 2,300 light-years, and the Milky Way is 100,000 lightyears in diameter. This is to be expected, as the Milky Way, which is more than 13 billion years old itself, has had much more time to accumulate mass by cannibalizing smaller galaxies.
