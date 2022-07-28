Google Photos update adds new video editor and movie maker

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2022)

Google unveiled new features and updates to Chromebooks on Wednesday that will include a new video editor and movie maker for Google Photos.

The update to Google Photos will first become available on Chromebooks this fall, Google said in a blog post. Users will be able to make movies using Google Photos thanks to new features that allow for “creating an end-to-end movie made up of multiple video clips, photos, a title card and music.”

You can make your own movie or suggest content and “themes” to the app so it can create a video or movie for you based on the photos and videos you pick out, CNet reported.

If you want to create a movie on your own, you can use the new Google Photos movie maker to start with a blank canvas. You’ll be able to select and arrange content however you choose, and have the capability to “trim video clips, or edit them to adjust the brightness, contrast and more.”

The new Google Photos functionality will also include Real Tone filters, which were made to “work well across skin tones.” You’ll also be able to switch between editing in Chromebooks Gallery and Files apps and the Google Photos app itself.