Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s new space chief said Tuesday.
Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves, NPR reported.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said, adding: “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”
NASA and other international partners hope to keep the space station running until 2030, while the Russians have been reluctant to make commitments beyond 2024.
The space station is jointly run by the space agencies of Russia, the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out equipment for future space journeys.
It typically has a crew of seven, who spend months at a time aboard the station as it orbits Earth. Three Russians, three Americans and one Italian are now on board.
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching, AP reported.
After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module early Monday according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and 23-ton lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.
It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.
Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival.
James Webb discovers oldest galaxy in the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new image that shows the oldest galaxy ever observed.
Using its incredibly sensitive NIRCam instrument, the infrared space observatory found a 13.5 billion-year-old galaxy only days after its science operations began.
The galaxy, called GLASS-z13 (GN-z13), formed just 300 million years after the Big Bang that occurred 13.8 billion years ago.
The previous record holder, discovered by the Hubble Telescope in 2015, was GN-z11 that dates back 400 million years after the universe birthed.
NASA revealed the first stunning James Webb images last week. Since that time, the James Webb team has also revealed images of Jupiter and of the spiral galaxy Messier 74 (M74).
Scientists from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center of Astrophysics released two preprint articles about the new discovery on Wednesday, July 20. In their papers, they explained that they also detected another galaxy of a similar age, called GLASS-z11.
The researchers said that both newly-detected galaxies are small compared to the Milky Way. GLASS-z13 is roughly 1,600 light-years wide, GLASS z-11 is approximately 2,300 light-years, and the Milky Way is 100,000 lightyears in diameter. This is to be expected, as the Milky Way, which is more than 13 billion years old itself, has had much more time to accumulate mass by cannibalizing smaller galaxies.
Europe’s heatwave reaches Poland, Greece as it moves eastwards, brings wildfires
The vast heatwave covering swathes of Europe moved steadily eastwards on Thursday, forcing countries including Italy, Poland and Slovenia to issue their highest heatwave alerts as firefighters battled wildfires across the continent, Reuters reported.
Since temperatures in southern Europe began to soar earlier this month, the heatwave has caused hundreds of deaths and sparked wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of hectares of land in countries including Spain, Portugal and France. Britain and France both saw record high temperatures on Tuesday.
According to the report the extreme heatwave is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to climate change caused by human activity. It is forecast to dump searing heat on much of China into late August.
Greece, which contained a huge wildfire that raged near Athens for two days and was fanned by high winds, urged Europe to do more to tackle climate change.
“The climate crisis is now evident across Europe, with particular intensity in the wider Mediterranean region. The cocktail of high temperatures, gusty winds and heavy drought inevitably leads to wildfires,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.
“Europe must act in a coordinated and rapid manner to reverse the climate crisis,” Oikonomou told reporters. “The solution cannot be given at a national level, because the problem is transnational and huge.”
Greek fire fighters had tackled 390 forest fires in one week, about 50-70 blazes a day, he said. According to the meteorological station in Penteli outside Athens, where the fire broke out on Tuesday, winds reached 113 km per hour (70 mph) at one point, read the report.
Fuelled by climate change, wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity in many countries, spreading smoke that contains noxious gases, chemicals and particulate matter and that can be damaging to health.
Reuters reported that in Poland, the authorities issued heat warnings for many parts of the country, with temperatures as high as 36.7 Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) measured in the western town of Kornik. In the northern port city of Gdansk, many residents and tourists headed for local beaches to cool down.
A large wildfire fire broke out near the southern town of Brzesko, the Onet news website reported. Firefighters told Onet that more than 50 hectares (120 acres) of fields had already burned, and that the fire was moving towards a forest.
Temperatures in Poland are expected to ease on the weekend, read the report.
In Italy, blazes in Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia continued to rage but did not appear to have spread, Italian news agency ANSA reported. New wildfires were spotted in the mountains near Bologna and bordering the A9 highway, north of Milan, it said.
Fourteen cities, including Rome and Milan, were placed on the country’s highest heatwave alert on Thursday, with the number set to increase to 16 on Friday, the health ministry said.
ANSA also reported that a fire that began in northern Italy near Carso has spread across the border to Slovenia, damaging an area of over 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres).
On the Slovenian side, 400 people from three villages had to be evacuated because of the blaze, Slovenian news outlets said.
Wildfires continued to burn in Portugal and Spain.
Sitting in a large sports hall filled with cots and plastic chairs, Fernando Gimenez, 68, shed tears as he spoke about leaving his home in central Spain, west of Madrid.
Gimenez was one of thousands of residents evacuated from the village of El Hoyo de Pinares because of a wildfire.
“I don’t know what I will find. Burnt trees. Nothing. I can’t even think about it,” Gimenez told Reuters. “I feel kind of emptiness inside,” he added.
The Spanish Red Cross has organized temporary accommodation for him and hundreds of evacuees, Reuters reported.
“We work a lot with them on psychological support, because leaving their home behind without knowing what is happening, it’s hard,” said a Red Cross team leader, Belen Lopez.
