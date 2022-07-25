Connect with us

China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

Published

8 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 25, 2022)

China added a laboratory to its permanent space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.

The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching, AP reported.

After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module early Monday according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and 23-ton lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.

It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.

Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival.

COVID-19

India crosses 2 billion COVID vaccine milestone

Published

1 week ago

on

July 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2022)

India has administered two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stating Sunday it’s “a day to remember forever”.

India had administered one billion doses in October last year – in just over nine months since the start of the drive.

“Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore (2 billion) COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts,” Mandaviya tweeted Saturday.

In order to ensure protection against COVID-19, Mandaviya launched the “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav” on July 15 at the Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan.

Featured

Muttaqi meets with visiting Malaysian delegation

Published

1 week ago

on

July 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2022)

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Malaysia’s Special Adviser for Afghanistan Dato Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman and his accompanying delegation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and trade.

In a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed trade and economic relations; the banking sector; education process, and bilateral ties.

“Minister Muttaqi called on the delegation to invest in Afghanistan by utilizing the existing opportunity. He also called for cooperation in Islamic banking area along with educational scholarships and capacity building,” the statement read.

The Malaysian delegation said they would continue to engage with the Afghan government and that they hoped to maintain sustainable cooperation with Kabul.

Featured

Massive forest fires cause deaths, force evacuations in scorching southwest Europe

Published

1 week ago

on

July 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2022)

A summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires across southwest Europe showed no signs of abating Sunday, as parts of the continent readied for new temperature records over the next few days.

Firefighters in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece are battling forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of acres of land and killed several people over the past week, AFP reported.

It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of southwest Europe in weeks as scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather.

Firefighters in the coastal town of Arcachon in France’s southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured more than 24,700 acres since Tuesday.

“It’s a Herculean job,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Olivier Chavatte from the fire and rescue service, which has 1,200 firefighters and five planes in action.

Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP.

“Several fires are still active in France,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet. “Our firefighters are fighting the flames with remarkable courage.”

Since Tuesday, more than 14,000 people — residents and tourists combined — have been forced to leave their homes with seven emergency shelters set up in order to receive evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of southern France on Sunday, as well as up to 35 in the northwest, with new heat records expected on Monday.

France late on Saturday placed 22 more departments, mainly down its Atlantic seaboard, on high orange alert, taking the current total to 38.

