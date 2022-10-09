Latest News
Inefficient state-owned companies to be merged with other institutions
State-owned companies that are inefficient and whose revenues cannot meet their expenses will be merged with other government institutions, officials said on Sunday.
“Companies which do not benefit the public will no longer exist. Companies which do not generate revenue or their revenues only cover their salaries will be merged,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister for administrative affairs.
He said this while speaking in a ceremony in Kabul to celebrate World Post Day.
Hanafi also said that as a member of the Universal Postal Union, Afghanistan should not lag behind in providing postal services.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Post said that it was committed to providing fast, safe and confidential postal services.
“Afghan Post is a long serving state-owned company, and there are good plans for the development of the company in the future,” said Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.
Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications and information technology, said that all companies providing postal services should have licenses from the ministry. “With license comes trust,” he said.
Based on the Afghan Post’s data, there are 25 post offices in capital Kabul. The company also has offices in all 34 provinces of the country.
Biden signs policy limiting drone strikes in Afghanistan, other countries
US President Joe Biden has signed a classified policy limiting counterterrorism drone strikes outside conventional war zones, including Afghanistan, New York Times reported this week.
The policy requires Biden’s approval before a suspected terrorist is added to a list of those who can be targeted for “direct action,” in a return to a more centralized control of decisions about targeted killing operations that was a hallmark of President Barack Obama’s second term. Trump had given commanders in the field greater latitude to decide whom to target.
“The president’s guidance on the use of lethal action and capture operations outside areas of active hostilities requires that US counterterrorism operations meet the highest standards of precision and rigor, including for identifying appropriate targets and minimizing civilian casualties,” said Liz Sherwood-Randall, Biden’s homeland security adviser.
Only Iraq and Syria — where US troops and partners are fighting the remnants of the Islamic State — are currently deemed to be conventional war zones where the new rules will not apply
The policy will limit any such operations in several other countries where the United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years, including Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen, as well as the tribal region of Pakistan.
The number of US drone strikes in several of the affected countries had been decreasing in recent years. The last US drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen were reportedly in 2018 and 2019. In late July, US carried out a drone strike in Kabul, claiming to have killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says US drone strikes are violation of Afghanistan’s airspace, and against international laws.
“No country has the right to intervene in an independent country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
US officials hold first meeting with IEA delegation in Qatar since late July
The US officials met in-person with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials on Saturday for the first time since the US claimed it had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in late July, CNN reported quoting two officials familiar with the talks.
According to CNN, the Biden administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the top State Department official responsible for Afghanistan to the Qatari capital of Doha for the talks with the IEA’s delegation which included their head of intelligence, Abdul Haq Wasiq.
However, since the US drone strike on the Shirpur area of Kabul, there has been no dialogue between the US officials and the Islamic Emirate.
Since then, the US has continued to engage with the new government of Afghanistan, including negotiating the release of US citizen Mark Frerichs. But senior officials had not met face-to-face since a few days before July 31.
The focus of these discussions has been the fight against terrorism.
In the meantime, the IEA officials have repeatedly rejected the presence of any terrorist group in Afghanistan, saying that Afghanistan was not a threat to other countries.
In addition, the Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid once again rejected the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the US.
“The killing of al Qaeda leader is still a claim and we have not yet reached a result over the case,” Mujahid added. “It must be investigated seriously and Inshallah we will share the details once it is done.”
Political experts meanwhile have said that the new government of Afghanistan should have an impartial diplomacy with the US.
“Afghanistan should have a strategic tie with the US, as well as an impartial diplomacy towards the powerful nations in the region,” said Hatif Mukhtar, a political analyst. “It will benefit the national interest of Afghanistan”
Passport distribution stops in Kabul
The General Directorate of Passport has recently said in an announcement that the process of distributing passport in Kabul is stopped until a series of technical problems in the printing machines are completed.
The Directorate of Passport said Friday that this department intends to bring a series of positive changes in the technical systems and equipment of this department in order to improve the process of providing services and speeding up the working procedures for the passport applicants.
“Since four to five thousand passport volumes are printed and distributed to respected applicants at the central passport office daily, printing machines and other technical devices have lost their efficiency over time and need to be repaired,” the announcement said.
The repair process of these devices will take some time and it is needed to stop the services of distributing passport to the applicants until it is completed, the announcement added.
In the meantime, this department has asked the applicants not to visit the General Directorate of Passport until the next announcement which will be published through its website and the Ministry of Interior Affairs.
The passport department however has asked the applicants not to visit this administration until the next notice.
