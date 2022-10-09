Inefficient state-owned companies to be merged with other institutions

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2022)

State-owned companies that are inefficient and whose revenues cannot meet their expenses will be merged with other government institutions, officials said on Sunday.

“Companies which do not benefit the public will no longer exist. Companies which do not generate revenue or their revenues only cover their salaries will be merged,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister for administrative affairs.

He said this while speaking in a ceremony in Kabul to celebrate World Post Day.

Hanafi also said that as a member of the Universal Postal Union, Afghanistan should not lag behind in providing postal services.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Post said that it was committed to providing fast, safe and confidential postal services.

“Afghan Post is a long serving state-owned company, and there are good plans for the development of the company in the future,” said Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.

Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications and information technology, said that all companies providing postal services should have licenses from the ministry. “With license comes trust,” he said.

Based on the Afghan Post’s data, there are 25 post offices in capital Kabul. The company also has offices in all 34 provinces of the country.