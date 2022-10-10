Latest News
Afghanistan ranks 6th among countries with most IDPs: UNHCR
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recently said that Afghanistan is the sixth country in the world with the largest number of internally displaced people (IDPs).
UNHCR has warned of the increase in the number of IDPs in Afghanistan, adding that their number has been increasing in this country for five years.
According to UNHCR, the bad economic situation, successive droughts, and insecurity in the past years are the reasons for the increase of IDPs in Afghanistan.
“Asylum seekers, migrants and internally displaced people mostly lack adequate health care, countries have an obligation to impartially maintain access to health services to meet human needs,” said UNHCR.
However, a number of IDPs who have been displaced due to the recent deadly earthquake in the southeastern provinces of the country, said that on the threshold of winter season, the lack of shelter, weak economy and unfair distribution of aid by organizations are their major problems.
“We became homeless in the recent earthquake, and we have been surveyed several times, but we have not been helped, and there are those who have received help several times, but we are facing many economic problems,” said Ehsanullah, a Paktia resident.
“All facilities have been taken from us, we have been helped, but it is not enough,” said another resident.
Meanwhile, the problems of IDPs are similar in other provinces, especially in Kandahar, where the recent floods have left many families homeless.
The government and aid agencies should help us because we have lost everything,” said Nematullah, a Kandahar resident.
UNHCR has also stated that in recent days, it has helped more than two thousand IDPs in Charikar city of Parwan province, adding that the aid cannot meet these families’ needs.
Latest News
UK resumes scholarship program for Afghans
The British government and the Chevening Scholarships program announced that after a two-month hiatus, the country’s scholarships have resumed for Afghans who are not living in Afghanistan, but in a third country.
The Chevening website states that eligible Afghans can apply for the 2024/2023 academic years and that eligible candidates have the opportunity to apply online until November 1.
The website also states that the British government and the Chevening scholarship program are fully committed to Afghans living inside Afghanistan.
The Chevening website stated that eligible Afghans living in a third country must have documents with them that proves that they live legally in that country.
The Chevening Scholarship Program was launched in 1983 and provides international students with managerial and leadership ability the opportunity to pursue higher education in the UK – including all tuition-related expenses.
Since the launch of this program, more than 50,000 students from different countries of the world have completed their studies in Britain.
Latest News
Inefficient state-owned companies to be merged with other institutions
State-owned companies that are inefficient and whose revenues cannot meet their expenses will be merged with other government institutions, officials said on Sunday.
“Companies which do not benefit the public will no longer exist. Companies which do not generate revenue or their revenues only cover their salaries will be merged,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister for administrative affairs.
He said this while speaking in a ceremony in Kabul to celebrate World Post Day.
Hanafi also said that as a member of the Universal Postal Union, Afghanistan should not lag behind in providing postal services.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Post said that it was committed to providing fast, safe and confidential postal services.
“Afghan Post is a long serving state-owned company, and there are good plans for the development of the company in the future,” said Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.
Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications and information technology, said that all companies providing postal services should have licenses from the ministry. “With license comes trust,” he said.
Based on the Afghan Post’s data, there are 25 post offices in capital Kabul. The company also has offices in all 34 provinces of the country.
Latest News
Biden signs policy limiting drone strikes in Afghanistan, other countries
US President Joe Biden has signed a classified policy limiting counterterrorism drone strikes outside conventional war zones, including Afghanistan, New York Times reported this week.
The policy requires Biden’s approval before a suspected terrorist is added to a list of those who can be targeted for “direct action,” in a return to a more centralized control of decisions about targeted killing operations that was a hallmark of President Barack Obama’s second term. Trump had given commanders in the field greater latitude to decide whom to target.
“The president’s guidance on the use of lethal action and capture operations outside areas of active hostilities requires that US counterterrorism operations meet the highest standards of precision and rigor, including for identifying appropriate targets and minimizing civilian casualties,” said Liz Sherwood-Randall, Biden’s homeland security adviser.
Only Iraq and Syria — where US troops and partners are fighting the remnants of the Islamic State — are currently deemed to be conventional war zones where the new rules will not apply
The policy will limit any such operations in several other countries where the United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years, including Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen, as well as the tribal region of Pakistan.
The number of US drone strikes in several of the affected countries had been decreasing in recent years. The last US drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen were reportedly in 2018 and 2019. In late July, US carried out a drone strike in Kabul, claiming to have killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says US drone strikes are violation of Afghanistan’s airspace, and against international laws.
“No country has the right to intervene in an independent country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
