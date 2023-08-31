International Sports
IOC to announce decision on new sports for LA Olympics 2028
A decision on which new sports will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is to be revealed next week, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this week that it will hold an Executive Board meeting on Sept. 8 when, according to the source, it will take a decision on the LA28 program.
The IOC Session would need to ratify that decision when it meets Oct. 15-17 in Mumbai.
The Executive Board consists of IOC President Thomas Bach, four vice-presidents and 10 other members whereas the Session is a general meeting of IOC members.
When reached for comment, the IOC said the opportunity to propose additional sports is at the full discretion of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games.
It is then discussed by the Olympic Program Commission and forwarded to the Executive Board, which would put the proposal to a vote at the IOC Session in Mumbai.
The LA28 organizing committee did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to comment.
The nine sports seeking inclusion for LA28 consists of flag football, karate, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, squash, motorsport and cricket.
Of those nine sports, karate and baseball-softball are the only ones that were included in the Tokyo 2020 Games.
While their inclusion would only be assured for one edition of the Games, these sports are banking on the boost provided by their inclusion to spur growth and remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.
In February 2022, the IOC confirmed 28 “youth-focused” sports for inclusion at LA28, a list that includes skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.
Next year’s Paris 2024 Olympics organizers have included four additional sports for their Games – breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing – the last three of which also featured as additional events at the Tokyo Games.
Source: Reuters
International Sports
Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia team
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini said his main goal is for the men’s national team to win the Asian Cup after 27 years, at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) presentation event in Riyadh on Monday.
The former Italian coach outlined his aspirations to raise the team’s level in Asia, and detailed his long and short-term plans, adding he will evaluate the players to complete the objective to win the continental tournament, Reuters reported.
“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is that we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers and after that we have a 20-day training camp to prepare for the Asian Cup,” Mancini said in a statement.
“I am not a magician, we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work. We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we have to translate our words into realities on the field.”
Former coach Herve Renard led the Saudi team at the Qatar World Cup, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in their opening match before being eliminated in the group stage.
Mancini also spoke about the state of Saudi soccer, drawing parallels with what happened in his home country: “Many great foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for Saudi players.”
The country is heavily investing in its top-flight football league, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announcing the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project, involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
“Saudi Arabia has become an attractive country for all global names” President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.
Numerous top players have been lured to the country following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year. More recently Karim Benzema and Neymar are among those who have joined Saudi clubs along with English coach Steven Gerrard.
International Sports
Vinicius Jr sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday’s match at Celta Vigo.
Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil’s first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September.
“Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored,” the club said on Monday.
The 23-year-old’s injury is the latest setback to hit Real Madrid, whose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with ACL tears. New-recruit Arda Guler will also be sidelined for several months as he recovers from knee surgery.
Midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy are also recovering from muscle injuries suffered during the first few weeks of the season.
Featured
Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino, Roma slump to Verona loss
AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic struck to set Stefano Pioli’s side on their way to a 4-1 thrashing of Torino in their opening home game of the season in Serie A on Saturday, while Hellas Verona snatched a 2-1 victory over visitors AS Roma.
Pulisic’s opener, two Olivier Giroud penalties and a close-range lob by Theo Hernandez moved Milan provisionally top after they got off to a winning 2-0 start at Bologna on Monday.
“An excellent match, the weekly work made us level up,” Pioli told DAZN. “The team has made an important journey in recent years and top-level reinforcements have arrived… A good group is forming in terms of attitude, availability.”
U.S. international Pulisic looks set to become a new idol at the San Siro after his move from Chelsea as he put Milan ahead in the 33rd minute by firing home from close range in front of a capacity crowd for his second goal in two games, Reuters reported.
Torino defender Perr Schuurs temporarily spoiled the mood when he leveled three minutes later with a first-time effort but that was the visitors’ only shot on target all night.
Giroud restored Milan’s lead with a penalty minutes before halftime, calmly firing the ball into the roof of the net after the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball.
Hernandez chipped goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to add the third in first-half stoppage time following a couple of one-twos with Rafael Leao before Frenchman Giroud converted another spot kick in the second half after Schuurs’ foul on Leao.
Torino, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by newly-promoted Cagliari on Monday, lacked the ideas to pose any danger in front of Mike Maignan’s goal as Milan kept the ball and continued pushing to increase the scoreline.
Roma disappoint
Jose Mourinho’s Roma fell short at Verona who were quick to take the lead when midfielder Ondrej Duda scored from close range in less than four minutes after visiting goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved a fierce long-range shot by Filippo Terracciano.
Roma had a golden chance to equalize shortly after through midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who controlled the ball on the edge of the box but his low shot went inches wide, Reuters reported.
Instead, Verona doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through forward Cyril Ngonge who left the Milan defense standing as he netted on the counter with a solo run.
Algeria midfielder Houssem Aouar pulled one back for Roma after the break but the visitors were unable to rescue a draw despite Verona finishing with 10 men following an 84th minute red card for Isak Hien for a foul on Andrea Belotti.
Verona, who secured another season in Serie A via a relegation playoff last term, are provisionally second after winning their opening match at Empoli 1-0.
“We conceded an avoidable goal which intimidated us a bit … (but) these matches create mentality and a strong identity,” new Verona manager Marco Baroni told a press conference.
Roma, who were still without Mourinho as he serves a 10-day touchline ban for criticising a referee at the end of last season, have one point after being held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Salernitana last weekend.
