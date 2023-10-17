Sport
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
Will the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allow the Afghanistan men’s cricket team to participate at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the absence of a women’s team? IOC president Thomas Bach has said the governing body will continue to “monitor very closely” how much access and support women receive to play sport in the country.
The Afghanistan question was put to Bach on Monday at a media briefing in Mumbai, immediately after IOC members voted in favor of T20 cricket featuring at the LA Games in five years, ESPNCricinfo.com reported.
Afghanistan are the only Full Member country to not have a women’s cricket team, despite it being a key criteria for ICC membership.
Afghanistan gained Full Member status in 2017 on the understanding that the country would create pathways for women to play representative cricket.
An ICC working group, led by deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, has met with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss the situation and recommended to the ICC that instead of penalizing the ACB, dialogue should continue in the hopes of finding a solution.
The IOC has not yet cleared Afghanistan athletes’ participation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and has warned the country’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) it is in danger of suspension if access to sport for females continued to be restricted.
“We have had ongoing conversations and discussions with the Afghan government authorities since that regime change,” James Macleod, IOC head of Olympic Solidarity and National Olympic Committee Relations said on Sunday. “And we’ve been insisting on removing existing barriers from the government that hinder women and young girls from accessing sport opportunities in the country.”
Macleod said the IOC had observed a “tiny change” as Afghanistan female athletes participated in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) recently. “There has been some progress, a tiny bit of progress. We witnessed that in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the Afghan delegation consisted of 83 athletes, of which 17 were females in three different sports. This also included having a joint male and female flag bearer.”
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
Following a 69-run stunning victory of Afghanistan over defending champions England at the World Cup, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Monday warned his nation’s team to brace themselves for a formidable challenge from Afghanistan in the upcoming fixture during the ongoing mega event.
The former all-rounder believes that Pakistan will be scared of Afghanistan ahead of the match between the two sides, Geo News reported.
Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in Chennai on October 23.
“I think we have been scared of Afghanistan over the last two years. Afghanistan lost against Pakistan a couple of times, despite being in a winning position, due to Naseem Shah. These things indicate that they are a good team,” Razzaq said.
“Afghanistan’s confidence was boosted when they played against India and batted well against their bowling especially considering that it is better than that of England,” he added.
Pakistan will face Australia on October 20 before locking horns with Afghanistan.
Earlier, the biggest upset of World Cup 2023 took place in Delhi as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs.
This was Afghanistan’s second win in the history of the World Cup as the last time they beat a team in the mega event was in 2015 against Scotland in New Zealand.
This was also the first time the Afghans managed to triumph over England in an ODI match.
In their next game of the tournament, Afghanistan will play the top team on the points table, New Zealand, on October 18 in Chennai.
World Cup 2023: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his team’s stunning Cricket World Cup victory over champions England to the victims of the earthquakes which have rocked his country.
Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.
Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.
“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them,” said Mujeeb.
He added: “It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters.”
Before Sunday, Afghanistan’s only win at a World Cup came back in 2015 on their debut over Scotland, AFP reported.
Since that tournament, they were on a 14-match World Cup losing streak.
Two of those losses had come at this edition — by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.
“It’s a tough loss to take. Congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today,” said England captain Jos Buttler.
“They’ve got a really skilful attack, some fantastic spinners especially.”
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Afghanistan registered a stunning 69-run win over England in the first major upset of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Afghanistan bundled England out for 215 to script just their second Cricket World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia. This time, it was the defending champions at the receiving end.
Put in to bat on a wicket that had yielded big runs recently, Afghanistan mustered a decent total, but then outdid the England bowlers with their spin trio reigning over the famed English batting line-up.
After putting on a decent total on the board, Afghanistan needed early breakthroughs to really push England onto the backfoot and Fazalhaq Farooqi did just that by shaping one back into Jonny Bairstow to trap him in front for two.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman added to England’s panic when a quicker one slid through quicker to nip out Joe Root’s stumps. At 33/2, England were in early trouble and Afghanistan had their eyes set on something special.
With Dawid Malan gifting a simple catch to cover off Mohammad Nabi and Jos Buttler cleaned up by Naveen-ul-Haq after a jittery time in the middle, Afghanistan were well and truly on top before the 20th over.
They pressed England further immediately after with Rashid Khan snaring the big scalp of Liam Livingstone in the 21st over, leaving the defending champions reeling at 117/5.
Harry Brook held the England innings together, compiling his second ODI fifty and warding off the Rashid threat admirably, but he kept running out of partners. When Nabi sent back Sam Curran, caught at slip, with the score still under 150, Afghanistan had truly stamped their authority on the game.
Chris Woakes and Brook promised a revival with a secure stand, but Mujeeb broke through with a tight over at the end of which Woakes’ stumps were pegged back.
Mujeeb came back to dismiss Brook and the rest of the line-up failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners as Afghanistan pulled off a memorable upset win.
Put in to bat, England were treated to a rampant Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who put the defending champions in defensive mode with an onslaught that saw Afghanistan race to 45 inside the first six overs.
With boundaries flooding from one end and Ibrahim Zadran blocking his end out pretty well on a flat wicket, the breakthrough just didn’t come for England.
Flaying criticism around their slow powerplay starts, Afghanistan dug into England’s bowling attack with Sam Curran being at the receiving end of Gurbaz’s fury. The opener smashed him for two fours and a six in the ninth over that saw 20 runs coming.
Gurbaz soon completed a 33-ball fifty and celebrated it next over by upper-cutting Mark Wood over the third man fence with a sublime shot.
Adil Rashid eventually broke through for England, sending back Zadran in the 17th over. The batter’s heave the leg-side was safely pouched by Joe Root at mid-wicket.
One brought another as Rahmat Shah was out stumped off Rashid in his next over. What was turning out to be a slight blip on their course soon turned into a mini-collapse as Gurbaz was run out the very next ball with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi erring in his judgment of a single.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the shots of the tournament when he uppercut Mark Wood for a six during his fast-paced 80 in Delhi.
With Gurbaz gone for 80 and Afghanistan losing three wickets in three overs, England sensed an opening to come back into the game.
Part-time spinners Liam Livingstone and Joe Root struck in between some lusty hits from Azmatullah Omarzai and Ikram Ali Khil as Afghanistan lost half their side in the 33rd over with the score still under 200.
If England hoped to run through the lower middle-order, that didn’t quite materialise with Ali Khil holding his end up quite well. Mark Wood bounced out Mohammad Nabi, but Rashid Khan curbed his instincts to ensure Ali Khil had decent company heading into the death overs.
It took a gem of a catch from Root near the ropes for England to break the 43-run stand between Ali Khil and Rashid with the latter falling to his namesake from the England side.
Mujeeb ur Rahman, though, got going for Afghanistan, slamming a sequence of four, four and six off Sam Curran to push Afghanistan late in the innings. Ali Khil joined him with some cracking shots too after his half-century.
England broke the stand before the final two overs with the wicket of Ali Khil and also prized out Mujeeb the first ball next over, but a competitive total had already been compiled. The 284 put on is Afghanistan’s second-highest score in the Cricket World Cup.
