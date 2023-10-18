Sport
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash
The Afghanistan side will look to carry forward the lessons from their England triumph into Chennai, where they will meet a strong New Zealand outfit in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, October 18.
Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.
Afghanistan will take heart in the fact that in their first ODI win since July 2023, the side didn’t bank on one particular player to fire for them.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz blazed at the top, Ikram Alikhil fought hard during the middle overs while the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman made important all-round contributions.
However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.
All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.
Mujeeb however, played a big role in Afghanistan’s surprise win over England, with a brilliant cameo with the bat down the order and then picking up three important wickets. Two of these came in the middle overs, and derailed the England chase.
Adept at bowling across the innings, and a successful operative across conditions, Mujeeb will no doubt be expected to play an important role in Chennai as well. If the wicket turns out to be on a slightly slow side, his off-spin can prove to be more than handy.
Squads
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa
Sport
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
Will the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allow the Afghanistan men’s cricket team to participate at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the absence of a women’s team? IOC president Thomas Bach has said the governing body will continue to “monitor very closely” how much access and support women receive to play sport in the country.
The Afghanistan question was put to Bach on Monday at a media briefing in Mumbai, immediately after IOC members voted in favor of T20 cricket featuring at the LA Games in five years, ESPNCricinfo.com reported.
Afghanistan are the only Full Member country to not have a women’s cricket team, despite it being a key criteria for ICC membership.
Afghanistan gained Full Member status in 2017 on the understanding that the country would create pathways for women to play representative cricket.
An ICC working group, led by deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, has met with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss the situation and recommended to the ICC that instead of penalizing the ACB, dialogue should continue in the hopes of finding a solution.
The IOC has not yet cleared Afghanistan athletes’ participation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and has warned the country’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) it is in danger of suspension if access to sport for females continued to be restricted.
“We have had ongoing conversations and discussions with the Afghan government authorities since that regime change,” James Macleod, IOC head of Olympic Solidarity and National Olympic Committee Relations said on Sunday. “And we’ve been insisting on removing existing barriers from the government that hinder women and young girls from accessing sport opportunities in the country.”
Macleod said the IOC had observed a “tiny change” as Afghanistan female athletes participated in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) recently. “There has been some progress, a tiny bit of progress. We witnessed that in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the Afghan delegation consisted of 83 athletes, of which 17 were females in three different sports. This also included having a joint male and female flag bearer.”
Sport
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
Following a 69-run stunning victory of Afghanistan over defending champions England at the World Cup, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Monday warned his nation’s team to brace themselves for a formidable challenge from Afghanistan in the upcoming fixture during the ongoing mega event.
The former all-rounder believes that Pakistan will be scared of Afghanistan ahead of the match between the two sides, Geo News reported.
Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in Chennai on October 23.
“I think we have been scared of Afghanistan over the last two years. Afghanistan lost against Pakistan a couple of times, despite being in a winning position, due to Naseem Shah. These things indicate that they are a good team,” Razzaq said.
“Afghanistan’s confidence was boosted when they played against India and batted well against their bowling especially considering that it is better than that of England,” he added.
Pakistan will face Australia on October 20 before locking horns with Afghanistan.
Earlier, the biggest upset of World Cup 2023 took place in Delhi as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs.
This was Afghanistan’s second win in the history of the World Cup as the last time they beat a team in the mega event was in 2015 against Scotland in New Zealand.
This was also the first time the Afghans managed to triumph over England in an ODI match.
In their next game of the tournament, Afghanistan will play the top team on the points table, New Zealand, on October 18 in Chennai.
Sport
World Cup 2023: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his team’s stunning Cricket World Cup victory over champions England to the victims of the earthquakes which have rocked his country.
Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.
Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.
“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them,” said Mujeeb.
He added: “It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters.”
Before Sunday, Afghanistan’s only win at a World Cup came back in 2015 on their debut over Scotland, AFP reported.
Since that tournament, they were on a 14-match World Cup losing streak.
Two of those losses had come at this edition — by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.
“It’s a tough loss to take. Congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today,” said England captain Jos Buttler.
“They’ve got a really skilful attack, some fantastic spinners especially.”
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash
Attack on Gaza hospital ‘unprecedented’ in scale, WHO says
UN Special Rapporteurs urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
Helmand officials expect 47,000 children to enroll in school this year
IEA approves Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee’s procedures
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Saar: Criteria of good governance discussed
Tahawol: Aid delivery process to Herat earthquake victims reviewed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s relations with world discussed
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Israel & Hamas intense war discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkmenistan sends three aid consignments to Herat earthquake victims
-
Latest News5 days ago
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
-
World4 days ago
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
-
World4 days ago
In pictures: Seven days in Israel and Gaza
-
Sport3 days ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win