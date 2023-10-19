Sport
World Cup: New Zealand continue winning run as Afghanistan rue missed chances
New Zealand successfully defended 288/6 to win their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Black Caps appeared to be in a spot of trouble at 110/4 in the first innings after three quick wickets derailed a solid start.
But a partnership worth 144 between Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) helped New Zealand up to a challenging total, aided by some sloppy fielding from Afghanistan.
And in reply, New Zealand’s pace bowlers got among the wickets to limit Afghanistan’s chasing effort, with Mitchell Santner also starring both with the ball and in the field.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his side spilled an early chance when Will Young was dropped off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi – the first missed opportunity of many.
Devon Conway was trapped lbw by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the seventh over for 20, and Afghanistan bowled with discipline and kept the New Zealand scoring rate under check until the end of the first Powerplay.
Positive batting from Young and Rachin Ravindra helped the Black Caps pick up pace, and they added 66 runs over the next 10 overs, taking 26 runs from Mohammed Nabi’s three overs in this period.
New Zealand’s smooth run was rocked by a brilliant double-wicket charge from Azmatullah Omarzai. Rachin Ravindra tried to go across the line and had his middle stump uprooted off Azmatullah’s second ball. And the very last ball of that over saw the other set batter, Young, fall to a brilliant diving take from the Afghanistan keeper, Iram Alikhil. An inside edge swerved toward Alikhil’s left and the keeper pounced at it while staying low to complete the take.
New Zealand had barely recovered when Rashid Khan struck for the Asian side. He had Daryl Mitchell pull one to midwicket and Afghanistan were well and truly in the game.
With Afghanistan bowling beautifully and sensing the opportunity to set up their second shock result in a matter of days, Latham and Phillips settled in to build the innings’ decisive partnership, taking the game into the final ten overs before unleashing a number of big shots.
The pair put on 144 in a game-turning contribution, although Afghanistan gave the two New Zealand batters a number of extra lives thanks to some particularly average efforts in the field.
Naveen-ul-Haq struck to remove both in the 48th over, but finisher Mark Chapman stepped up to smash 25 from 12 balls at the death to boost New Zealand’s total up to 288/6.
Afghanistan’s reply got off to a steady start as the two openers attempted to see off the big threat of Trent Boult and Matt Henry in the Powerplay.
But just as the pair looked to be getting set, two wickets fell in the space of three balls, with Henry cleaning up the key batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11, and Boult having Ibrahin Zadran caught for 14.
Knowing that there were at least ten overs of part-time bowling to come, Afghanistan were happy to rebuild and give their middle order a chance.
But the chase suffered another blow when Mitchell Santner pulled off a brilliant catch to remove the skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for a conservative 29-ball 8.
A 54-run partnership saw Afghanistan build a platform that had the potential to turn into a launchpad for their lower order hitters, but there was still a lot of work to do when Boult returned to prize out Azmatullah Omarzai for 27.
And the otherwise expensive Rachin Ravindra picked up the wicket of Rahmat Shah, via a lengthy third-umpire decision on a bump ball, to leave Afghanistan five down and with a mountain to climb.
Afghanistan needed something big from their powerful all-rounders, but Mohammad Nabi was the next wicket to fall, leaving his team 125/6.
It was Santner who got it, picking up his 100th ODI wicket in style, drifting one past the batter’s outside edge to rattle the stumps.
And it was a combination of Lockie Ferguson and Santner who wrapped the game up quickly to secure a big net run rate boost for the Black Caps, taking the last four wickets in the space of just eight deliveries as Afghanistan were bowled out for 139, still 149 runs short.
Victory puts New Zealand top of the table with four wins from four and the tournament’s best net run rate, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back when they take on Pakistan next up on Monday.
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash
The Afghanistan side will look to carry forward the lessons from their England triumph into Chennai, where they will meet a strong New Zealand outfit in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, October 18.
Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.
Afghanistan will take heart in the fact that in their first ODI win since July 2023, the side didn’t bank on one particular player to fire for them.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz blazed at the top, Ikram Alikhil fought hard during the middle overs while the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman made important all-round contributions.
However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.
All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.
Mujeeb however, played a big role in Afghanistan’s surprise win over England, with a brilliant cameo with the bat down the order and then picking up three important wickets. Two of these came in the middle overs, and derailed the England chase.
Adept at bowling across the innings, and a successful operative across conditions, Mujeeb will no doubt be expected to play an important role in Chennai as well. If the wicket turns out to be on a slightly slow side, his off-spin can prove to be more than handy.
Squads
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
Will the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allow the Afghanistan men’s cricket team to participate at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the absence of a women’s team? IOC president Thomas Bach has said the governing body will continue to “monitor very closely” how much access and support women receive to play sport in the country.
The Afghanistan question was put to Bach on Monday at a media briefing in Mumbai, immediately after IOC members voted in favor of T20 cricket featuring at the LA Games in five years, ESPNCricinfo.com reported.
Afghanistan are the only Full Member country to not have a women’s cricket team, despite it being a key criteria for ICC membership.
Afghanistan gained Full Member status in 2017 on the understanding that the country would create pathways for women to play representative cricket.
An ICC working group, led by deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, has met with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss the situation and recommended to the ICC that instead of penalizing the ACB, dialogue should continue in the hopes of finding a solution.
The IOC has not yet cleared Afghanistan athletes’ participation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and has warned the country’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) it is in danger of suspension if access to sport for females continued to be restricted.
“We have had ongoing conversations and discussions with the Afghan government authorities since that regime change,” James Macleod, IOC head of Olympic Solidarity and National Olympic Committee Relations said on Sunday. “And we’ve been insisting on removing existing barriers from the government that hinder women and young girls from accessing sport opportunities in the country.”
Macleod said the IOC had observed a “tiny change” as Afghanistan female athletes participated in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) recently. “There has been some progress, a tiny bit of progress. We witnessed that in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the Afghan delegation consisted of 83 athletes, of which 17 were females in three different sports. This also included having a joint male and female flag bearer.”
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
Following a 69-run stunning victory of Afghanistan over defending champions England at the World Cup, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Monday warned his nation’s team to brace themselves for a formidable challenge from Afghanistan in the upcoming fixture during the ongoing mega event.
The former all-rounder believes that Pakistan will be scared of Afghanistan ahead of the match between the two sides, Geo News reported.
Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in Chennai on October 23.
“I think we have been scared of Afghanistan over the last two years. Afghanistan lost against Pakistan a couple of times, despite being in a winning position, due to Naseem Shah. These things indicate that they are a good team,” Razzaq said.
“Afghanistan’s confidence was boosted when they played against India and batted well against their bowling especially considering that it is better than that of England,” he added.
Pakistan will face Australia on October 20 before locking horns with Afghanistan.
Earlier, the biggest upset of World Cup 2023 took place in Delhi as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs.
This was Afghanistan’s second win in the history of the World Cup as the last time they beat a team in the mega event was in 2015 against Scotland in New Zealand.
This was also the first time the Afghans managed to triumph over England in an ODI match.
In their next game of the tournament, Afghanistan will play the top team on the points table, New Zealand, on October 18 in Chennai.
