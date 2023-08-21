Iran admits drought in Afghanistan is ‘serious’

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2023)

Iran’s minister of energy has said that following the inspection of Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand province, it was found that the drought situation in Afghanistan is ‘serious’.

“Recently, our colleagues visited Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand. This visit showed that the drought in Afghanistan is also serious,” Ali Akbar Mehrabian said as quoted by ISNA news agency.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs, also announced that the amount of water at Deh Rawood hydrometric station was lower than the monthly amount of a normal water year.

Tensions between Iran and the Islamic Emirate escalated in recent months after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water.

Recently, Abdul Kabir, political deputy of IEA’s PM, said that “the water issue with Iran has been resolved, with great happiness, with talks, instead of war.”