Six shamans arrested in Badghis
Six shamans have been arrested by authorities in north-west Badghis province, officials said Monday.
Ahmad Jan Hanzala, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the shaman’s had been working to break up families, in an un-Islamic practice.
He said books, amulets and documents had been seized from the individuals, which showed they had split couples.
Hanzala said that the arrested individuals were referred for prosecution.
Iran admits drought in Afghanistan is ‘serious’
Iran’s minister of energy has said that following the inspection of Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand province, it was found that the drought situation in Afghanistan is ‘serious’.
“Recently, our colleagues visited Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand. This visit showed that the drought in Afghanistan is also serious,” Ali Akbar Mehrabian said as quoted by ISNA news agency.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs, also announced that the amount of water at Deh Rawood hydrometric station was lower than the monthly amount of a normal water year.
Tensions between Iran and the Islamic Emirate escalated in recent months after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water.
Recently, Abdul Kabir, political deputy of IEA’s PM, said that “the water issue with Iran has been resolved, with great happiness, with talks, instead of war.”
UN says 30 humanitarian workers killed in Afghanistan in last 2 years
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Saturday that at least 30 humanitarian aid workers were killed in Afghanistan in the last two years.
In a video message on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, OCHA’s humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Daniel Endres, said that many of the humanitarian workers killed were polio vaccinators and deminers.
He said that last year, aid workers assisted vulnerable communities and families, reaching more than 26 million people across all of the country’s 401 districts despite the challenging environment.
“Yet, funding is drying up, threatening the lives and well-being of millions of people. We cannot allow this to happen. People around the world are depending on humanitarians to step up when others can’t or are unwilling, no matter who they are, no matter where they are, no matter what,” Endres said.
The Islamic Emirate, however, rejected the claim that humanitarian workers were killed in Afghanistan.
“The work priorities of the security departments, especially the Ministry of Interior Affairs, have been and continue to be the security of embassies and diplomatic representatives, especially the United Nations and other organizations represented in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Matin Qane, a spokesman for the interior ministry.
“We ensured their security in the center and provinces in the best possible way. We completely reject the claims made in these matters,” he added.
Afghan govt has ability to respond to any type of aggression: army chief
The Islamic Emirate’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Afghanistan on Sunday warned that the government has the ability to respond to any type of aggression, following Pakistani authorities threatening to carry out military operations in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the government’s accountability program, Fasihuddin Fitrah said that Pakistan should stop accusing Afghanistan, but address the problem of insecurity in its own country.
“There are those who make Pakistan insecure from within Pakistan itself. Instead of criticizing us Afghans, it is better to focus on its own soil. This shows their inability to secure their country. Instead of arresting those who commit destructive acts there, they criticize Afghans,” Fitrat said.
“If Pakistan or any other country thinks that it would find its enemy in Afghanistan, it is wrong. They should search for their enemies on their own soil. As we have promised, no country will be harmed and no country will be attacked from the soil of Afghanistan, we adhere to this commitment. But we will not allow anyone to encroach or attack our soil. Countries stronger (than Pakistan) attacked and were defeated, the smaller ones can never attack. I assure the people of Afghanistan that the Afghan government has the ability to respond to any kind of aggression,” he added.
The official also said that efforts to increase the strength of the army are ongoing and by next year, there will be 180,000 soldiers.
Officials of the Ministry of Defense also said that in the past year, thousands of military vehicles and several aircraft and helicopters that were damaged have been restored and made ready for use.
They added that no terrorist group is active in Afghanistan, but some intelligence agencies are “doing destructive activities” in the country and trying to make Afghanistan look unsafe.
