Six shamans arrested in Badghis

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Afghanistan on Sunday warned that the government has the ability to respond to any type of aggression, following Pakistani authorities threatening to carry out military operations in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the government’s accountability program, Fasihuddin Fitrah said that Pakistan should stop accusing Afghanistan, but address the problem of insecurity in its own country.

“There are those who make Pakistan insecure from within Pakistan itself. Instead of criticizing us Afghans, it is better to focus on its own soil. This shows their inability to secure their country. Instead of arresting those who commit destructive acts there, they criticize Afghans,” Fitrat said.

“If Pakistan or any other country thinks that it would find its enemy in Afghanistan, it is wrong. They should search for their enemies on their own soil. As we have promised, no country will be harmed and no country will be attacked from the soil of Afghanistan, we adhere to this commitment. But we will not allow anyone to encroach or attack our soil. Countries stronger (than Pakistan) attacked and were defeated, the smaller ones can never attack. I assure the people of Afghanistan that the Afghan government has the ability to respond to any kind of aggression,” he added.

The official also said that efforts to increase the strength of the army are ongoing and by next year, there will be 180,000 soldiers.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense also said that in the past year, thousands of military vehicles and several aircraft and helicopters that were damaged have been restored and made ready for use.

They added that no terrorist group is active in Afghanistan, but some intelligence agencies are “doing destructive activities” in the country and trying to make Afghanistan look unsafe.