Justice Ministry to license more defense lawyers

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2023)

Justice Ministry officials announced Monday that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has approved a plan to increase the number of defense lawyers in the country.

Deputy minister of justice stated this in a ceremony to conduct tests for 723 defense attorney applicants.

“We have delegations to assess the attorneys’ offices, and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has approved more number of defense lawyers for the Ministry of Justice next year, and efforts are being made to ensure that people do not come to Kabul for their problems and to make sure their problems are resolved in their zone, and we will provide you with many facilities,” Abdul Karim Haider said.

Meanwhile, head of defense attorneys department of the Ministry of Justice spoke about complete transparency in the process of holding the exam.

“This exam and the exams we held in the past were completely transparent, and we assure the people that there will be no fraud in this process,” Seyed Habib al-Habib, the head of defense attorneys department at the Ministry of Justice, said.

The officials of the Ministry of Justice asked the country’s defense lawyers to behave well and appropriately with the defendants.