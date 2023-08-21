Latest News
Justice Ministry to license more defense lawyers
Justice Ministry officials announced Monday that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has approved a plan to increase the number of defense lawyers in the country.
Deputy minister of justice stated this in a ceremony to conduct tests for 723 defense attorney applicants.
“We have delegations to assess the attorneys’ offices, and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has approved more number of defense lawyers for the Ministry of Justice next year, and efforts are being made to ensure that people do not come to Kabul for their problems and to make sure their problems are resolved in their zone, and we will provide you with many facilities,” Abdul Karim Haider said.
Meanwhile, head of defense attorneys department of the Ministry of Justice spoke about complete transparency in the process of holding the exam.
“This exam and the exams we held in the past were completely transparent, and we assure the people that there will be no fraud in this process,” Seyed Habib al-Habib, the head of defense attorneys department at the Ministry of Justice, said.
The officials of the Ministry of Justice asked the country’s defense lawyers to behave well and appropriately with the defendants.
Latest News
Haqqani says TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan to solve
The Acting Minister of Interior Affairs says that if Pakistan solves the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by force, it will harm both countries.
Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a trip to Uruzgan province that the Islamic Emirate is in favor of solving the problem of TTP through dialogue.
“Pakistan has no real problem with Afghanistan. Their problems are internal and the Emirate has left the solution of this problem open and given them enough time. If they solve this problem through force, the nations of the two sides that have a lot in common will be harmed because there is no awareness and Pakistan can solve the problems inside this country and the Islamic Emirate can help them and the government of Pakistan should pay attention to it,” said Haqqani.
Haqqani said negotiations between the TTP and the government of Pakistan had reached a critical stage but talks collapsed due to a change of leadership in Pakistan.
When the Islamic Emirate came into power, negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan government started. But “when the negotiations reached the final and critical stage, there were political and military changes in the leadership of the government of Pakistan. New people started coming and experiencing something new, but the finger of criticism is being pointed at Afghans, while this is an internal problem of Pakistan. We are not satisfied with the problem remaining in Afghanistan, we are satisfied with solving this problem,” Haqqani added.
This comes after an increase in attacks by TTP in Pakistan in recent months. Islamabad has in turn repeatedly accused the IEA of allowing TTP members to plan attacks from inside Afghanistan and has said it will target these militants.
Latest News
Well known Afghan actor and comedian dies in Kabul
Abdul Ahmad Khaksar, a famous Afghan actor and comedian, died in Kabul on Monday after a long illness, Khaksar’s family confirmed.
The family said Khaksar died at 6:00 am local time on Monday in a hospital in Kabul.
Khaksar started his career in 1974 in the Kunduz province theater before moving to Kabul in 1981. He performed in many TV dramas over the years and in other areas of the performing arts.
Abdul Ahmad Khaksar shot to fame in the much loved TV series called “Mirek”. Khaksar played “Mirak”, a character in Afghan folk stories.
Khaksar also appeared in many films in Afghanistan. However, he was also a dedicated teacher at a school in Kabul.
Having been involved in the performing arts for almost 40 years, he also appeared in over 50 television dramas. He was also known and loved for his comedy roles.
Latest News
Afghans attend 7th session of AFTF in Indonesia
The seventh session of the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF) was held on Sunday in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, where the participants discussed current challenges and potential trust-building measures in Afghanistan, said Sultan Barakat, Director of Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
“At this meeting, there was a discussion about trust building and reviewing of current challenges in Afghanistan and potential trust-building measures; the meeting was held in continuation of the efforts in line with the policy of interaction with the Islamic Emirate,” said Barakat.
The meeting was reportedly held behind closed doors.
According to Barakat, AFTF saw the participation of 30 Afghan men and women and was headed by Fatima Gilani, the former chairperson of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
The diplomats of Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Norway, the European Union and the World Bank discussed with the Afghan representatives at this meeting.
Barakat did not provide any details about the presence of IEA representatives at the AFTF meeting, but reportedly Farooq Azam, the advisor to the Ministry of Water and Energy, had participated in this meeting.
