Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Iran on Tuesday gained full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the end of the 23rd summit of the SCO Council of Heads of States.
Tehran became the ninth member of the regional bloc.
“The member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the SCO as a full Member State,” said the New Delhi Declaration issued at the end of the summit, released on Tuesday evening.
The SCO members also noted the “importance” of signing the memorandum of obligations by Belarus to “achieve the status of an SCO member state.”
In his address to the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the SCO to grant Belarus full membership, Andadolu reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host of the summit held virtually, said he was “happy Iran is becoming a member of SCO grouping,” adding that the summit would also pave the way for Belarus to become a permanent member of the bloc.
Also, at this year’s meeting, Kazakhstan will be taking over as chair of the eight-nation group from India.
Iran joined China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, India and Uzbekistan as full member during Tuesday’s summit where Belarus, and Mongolia were invited as observer state.
Promising continued efforts to assist the Afghan people in view of the evolving humanitarian situation, the SCO members said they consider it “essential to establish an inclusive government” in Afghanistan with the participation of representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups in Afghan society.
Addressing the summit, China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to oppose “building barriers and walls” as well as “de-coupling.”
“China is willing to work with other members to stick to the right direction of economic globalization, object protectionism, unilateral sanctions and overstretching the national security concept,” Xi said.
Xi said China “will strive to make the cake of mutually beneficial cooperation bigger so as to deliver more benefits to people around the world,” the Chinese daily Global Times reported.
Xi also called on the SCO members “to enhance their solidarity and mutual trust.”
He emphasized “safeguarding regional peace and ensuring common security,” according to a transcript released by the China Daily newspaper.
The Chinese president said the SCO members should “strengthen exchanges and mutual learning” besides “fostering closer people-to-people ties.”
Calling for “pragmatic SCO cooperation to speed up economic recovery,” Xi suggested “synergizing” the Belt and Road Initiative with “development strategies of various countries.”
He added: “The historical trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.”
The Indian Prime Minister Modi said New Delhi had made sustained efforts, during its term as the SCO chair, to take “our multi-faceted cooperation to new heights.”
The food, fuel and fertilizer crisis is a “big challenge” for all the countries in the world “surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics,” Modi said, adding: “Terrorism may be in any form, in any manifestation, we have to fight together against it.”
Russia’s Putin to address Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Iran set to join
India on Tuesday hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with Iran expected to join the Asian grouping and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his first summit since a short-lived mutiny, officials said.
Chinese state media reported President Xi Jinping will also attend the virtual summit of the eight-member SCO — headquartered in Beijing but hosted by India which holds the rotating chair — alongside the leaders of Central Asian countries, AFP reported.
The Kremlin on Monday said Putin would attend and address the summit, without giving further details.
Last month the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a failed rebellion against Russia’s top military brass, in a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said “the full membership of Iran” would be approved at the summit, which will be chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tehran has intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.
“This membership is beneficial both for Iran and for the organization,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday, saying it would have “positive effects on economic development” between member nations.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also take part, calling it an “important forum for regional security and prosperity,” Islamabad’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Created in 2001 to discuss security and economic matters, other SCO members are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with countries including Belarus and Mongolia invited as observers.
Moldova airport shooting suspect in coma, wanted in Tajikistan for abduction
The chief suspect in a shootout in Moldova’s main international airport remained in a coma on Saturday and was wanted in his native Tajikistan in connection with the abduction of a bank officer, Moldovan authorities said.
The 43-year-old man grabbed a gun and shot dead two security officers and wounded a civilian on Friday after being denied entry to ex-Soviet Moldova, they said.
Acting Chief Prosecutor Ion Musteata said the suspect, who seized a gun from a security officer, remained unconscious after being wounded in the exchange of fire while being led away to an area for a flight back to Istanbul, from where he had arrived, Reuters reported.
Moldovan politician Dragos Galbur said on social media on Friday that the suspect had received some 10 gunshot wounds and had undergone surgery.
Officials said he became agitated while being questioned over his reasons for visiting Moldova. He briefly took hostages before being apprehended.
Musteata said the suspect would be tried in Moldova and face an aggravated murder charge “if he survives”. He said initial suppositions that the incident was a “terrorist act” had been abandoned.
A statement issued by prosecutors in Tajikistan, also an ex-Soviet state and located in Central Asia, said the suspect was wanted in connection with the abduction of a bank officer in the capital Dushanbe last month.
Officials said the Chisinau airport, now used frequently by Ukrainian passengers because of Russia’s 16-month invasion of their country, was back to normal operations.
Moldova, lying between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, has been severely buffeted by the war in Ukraine. President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia’s invasion and set EU membership of her country as the top foreign policy priority.
India bus fire kills at least 25, injures eight
A bus crashed and burst into flames killing at least 25 people in India’s western state of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, police and officials said.
“The bus was traveling from Nagpur to Pune when at around 1:35 am it met with an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, after which the diesel tank of the bus caught fire,” local police told Reuters TV partner ANI.
“The majority of deaths were caused due to burning.”
Twenty-five people were killed and eight were injured, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on Twitter.
The state’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted separate tweets expressing sorrow, and said they would pay support to each victim’s family, amounting to 700,000 Indian rupees ($8,500).
