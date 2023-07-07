Regional
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards “forcibly seized” a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said.
The U.S. Navy had monitored the situation and decided not to make any further response, U.S. 5th Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said.
British maritime security company Ambrey said it was aware of an attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a small Tanzanian flagged tanker, around 59 nautical miles northeast of the Saudi Arabian port city of Dammam.
“Iran regularly intercepts smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil,” the company added in a note.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.
The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
“U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters,” Hawkins said.
Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize one of the tankers sailing in Gulf waters on Wednesday after it collided with an Iranian vessel. The vessel, the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager, was managed by U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N).
Tehran seized two other tankers in May including the Marshall Islands flagged Advantage Sweet, which had been chartered by Chevron. read more
Since 2021, “Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels”, the U.S. Navy said this week.
Business
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that the export of grapes from the province has started, with up to 400 tons currently being exported to Pakistan a day.
Officials said the grapes are being transported overland in refrigerated trucks, through Spin Boldak. However, traders have asked for more facilities at the customs point in order to prevent the grapes from spoiling.
Local farmers have meanwhile said the grapes are of a high quality.
“We are trying hard to export grapes. First we cut with a saw, then we cut with scissors, then we move the grapes in a net and load it into the containers and turn on the cooler to cool the grapes and prevent them from spoiling,” said Qadratullah, a grape farmer in Kandahar.
According to the local officials, about 20 refrigerated trucks are loaded with grapes every day and drive through to Pakistan.
A number of traders in Kandahar say that trucks loaded with grapes are inspected, which is contrary to an agreement, and the inspection process is time-consuming and can spoil the grapes, so they want facilities to be provided at Spin Boldak Customs to prevent this.
On the other hand, officials in the Fresh Fruit Export Commission say that the problem in Spin Boldak is not big and they are trying to solve it.
According to statistics, 250,000 tons of fresh fruits were exported from Kandahar last year.
Officials say that this year, due to the increase in fruit yields, the amount of exports will also increase.
Regional
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Iran on Tuesday gained full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the end of the 23rd summit of the SCO Council of Heads of States.
Tehran became the ninth member of the regional bloc.
“The member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the SCO as a full Member State,” said the New Delhi Declaration issued at the end of the summit, released on Tuesday evening.
The SCO members also noted the “importance” of signing the memorandum of obligations by Belarus to “achieve the status of an SCO member state.”
In his address to the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the SCO to grant Belarus full membership, Andadolu reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host of the summit held virtually, said he was “happy Iran is becoming a member of SCO grouping,” adding that the summit would also pave the way for Belarus to become a permanent member of the bloc.
Also, at this year’s meeting, Kazakhstan will be taking over as chair of the eight-nation group from India.
Iran joined China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, India and Uzbekistan as full member during Tuesday’s summit where Belarus, and Mongolia were invited as observer state.
Promising continued efforts to assist the Afghan people in view of the evolving humanitarian situation, the SCO members said they consider it “essential to establish an inclusive government” in Afghanistan with the participation of representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups in Afghan society.
Addressing the summit, China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to oppose “building barriers and walls” as well as “de-coupling.”
“China is willing to work with other members to stick to the right direction of economic globalization, object protectionism, unilateral sanctions and overstretching the national security concept,” Xi said.
Xi said China “will strive to make the cake of mutually beneficial cooperation bigger so as to deliver more benefits to people around the world,” the Chinese daily Global Times reported.
Xi also called on the SCO members “to enhance their solidarity and mutual trust.”
He emphasized “safeguarding regional peace and ensuring common security,” according to a transcript released by the China Daily newspaper.
The Chinese president said the SCO members should “strengthen exchanges and mutual learning” besides “fostering closer people-to-people ties.”
Calling for “pragmatic SCO cooperation to speed up economic recovery,” Xi suggested “synergizing” the Belt and Road Initiative with “development strategies of various countries.”
He added: “The historical trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.”
The Indian Prime Minister Modi said New Delhi had made sustained efforts, during its term as the SCO chair, to take “our multi-faceted cooperation to new heights.”
The food, fuel and fertilizer crisis is a “big challenge” for all the countries in the world “surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics,” Modi said, adding: “Terrorism may be in any form, in any manifestation, we have to fight together against it.”
Regional
Russia’s Putin to address Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Iran set to join
India on Tuesday hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with Iran expected to join the Asian grouping and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his first summit since a short-lived mutiny, officials said.
Chinese state media reported President Xi Jinping will also attend the virtual summit of the eight-member SCO — headquartered in Beijing but hosted by India which holds the rotating chair — alongside the leaders of Central Asian countries, AFP reported.
The Kremlin on Monday said Putin would attend and address the summit, without giving further details.
Last month the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a failed rebellion against Russia’s top military brass, in a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said “the full membership of Iran” would be approved at the summit, which will be chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tehran has intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.
“This membership is beneficial both for Iran and for the organization,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday, saying it would have “positive effects on economic development” between member nations.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also take part, calling it an “important forum for regional security and prosperity,” Islamabad’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Created in 2001 to discuss security and economic matters, other SCO members are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with countries including Belarus and Mongolia invited as observers.
De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Beauty salons banned because they offer forbidden services: IEA
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
China, Russia launch joint air patrol, alarms South Korea
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
About 600 sq km of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Saar: Pakistan and Tajikistan concerned over security in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s visit with Chinese ambassador to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s wheat harvest will reach 5 million metric tons this year: ministry
-
Sport4 days ago
Mohammad Shahzad included in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is
-
World4 days ago
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead; half of 28 injured were children
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN unveils new strategic framework for supporting Afghans
-
Sport4 days ago
Nissanka century books Sri Lanka’s World Cup spot
-
Latest News5 days ago
Rights watchdog calls for world to take action in support of Afghan women
-
Climate Change2 days ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization