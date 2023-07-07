Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2023)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to draw up a comprehensive strategy on raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

In a telephone conversation with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Sharif conveyed his appreciation of the OIC chief’s role in articulating Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about the Islamophobic trends and incidents, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Referring to the recurring incidents of the public burning of the Holy Quran, the Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the willful and provocative acts, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

He stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, Sharif further underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC secretary-general echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran, APP reported.

He reaffirmed the OIC’s firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.