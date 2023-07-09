Regional
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds an early election on Sunday to extend his rule for another seven years, just months after changing the constitution to lift term limits that would have required him to step aside in 2026.
Mirziyoyev, 65, has brought Uzbekistan out of near-isolation since taking power in 2016 after the death of autocrat Islam Karimov, who had ruled since the Soviet era and kept the country closed to much of the world, Reuters reported.
Foreign trade has been opened, foreign exchange controls have been lifted, and the political system has been liberalized somewhat. However there are still no strong opposition parties or politicians in the country, which has never held an election viewed as competitive by international monitors.
Mirziyoyev lifted a two-term limit to his presidency by holding a referendum in April on constitutional amendments that reset his term count and extended future presidential terms to seven years from five.
Like other states in Central Asia, Uzbekistan is trying to minimize collateral damage from Western sanctions imposed against its traditional trading partner Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The Russian rouble’s weakness means Tashkent is expected to see reduced foreign exchange inflows from millions of Uzbeks who work in Russia.
Once an energy exporter, Uzbekistan now consumes more oil and gas than it produces, and has been buying Russian hydrocarbons, benefitting as Moscow redirects exports away from the West.
Politically, Tashkent has maintained neutrality, calling for peace in Ukraine and pledging to abide by Western sanctions while maintaining normal ties with Moscow, Reuters reported.
Officially running against Mirziyoyev are three candidates representing the Ecological Party, People’s Democratic Party and the Social-Democratic party of Adolat (Justice).
Regional
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to draw up a comprehensive strategy on raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.
In a telephone conversation with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Sharif conveyed his appreciation of the OIC chief’s role in articulating Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about the Islamophobic trends and incidents, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
Referring to the recurring incidents of the public burning of the Holy Quran, the Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the willful and provocative acts, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.
He stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.
While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, Sharif further underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.
The OIC secretary-general echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran, APP reported.
He reaffirmed the OIC’s firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.
Regional
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards “forcibly seized” a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said.
The U.S. Navy had monitored the situation and decided not to make any further response, U.S. 5th Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said.
British maritime security company Ambrey said it was aware of an attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a small Tanzanian flagged tanker, around 59 nautical miles northeast of the Saudi Arabian port city of Dammam.
“Iran regularly intercepts smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil,” the company added in a note.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.
The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
“U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters,” Hawkins said.
Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize one of the tankers sailing in Gulf waters on Wednesday after it collided with an Iranian vessel. The vessel, the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager, was managed by U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N).
Tehran seized two other tankers in May including the Marshall Islands flagged Advantage Sweet, which had been chartered by Chevron. read more
Since 2021, “Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels”, the U.S. Navy said this week.
Business
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that the export of grapes from the province has started, with up to 400 tons currently being exported to Pakistan a day.
Officials said the grapes are being transported overland in refrigerated trucks, through Spin Boldak. However, traders have asked for more facilities at the customs point in order to prevent the grapes from spoiling.
Local farmers have meanwhile said the grapes are of a high quality.
“We are trying hard to export grapes. First we cut with a saw, then we cut with scissors, then we move the grapes in a net and load it into the containers and turn on the cooler to cool the grapes and prevent them from spoiling,” said Qadratullah, a grape farmer in Kandahar.
According to the local officials, about 20 refrigerated trucks are loaded with grapes every day and drive through to Pakistan.
A number of traders in Kandahar say that trucks loaded with grapes are inspected, which is contrary to an agreement, and the inspection process is time-consuming and can spoil the grapes, so they want facilities to be provided at Spin Boldak Customs to prevent this.
On the other hand, officials in the Fresh Fruit Export Commission say that the problem in Spin Boldak is not big and they are trying to solve it.
According to statistics, 250,000 tons of fresh fruits were exported from Kandahar last year.
Officials say that this year, due to the increase in fruit yields, the amount of exports will also increase.
