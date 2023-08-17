Regional
Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iran state TV reported.
In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.
Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy claim
A Muslim crowd attacked a Christian community in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, vandalising several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing two of its members of desecrating the Holy Quran, police and community leaders said.
The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad told Reuters. The two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said, adding they and family members had fled their homes.
Resident Shakil Masih said he heard announcements inciting the mob and then saw crowds heading towards his Christian area.
“I left my home immediately with my family. Several other families did the same,” he told Reuters.
The area has been cordoned off as police negotiated with the crowd, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Dawn News.
The police case against the two Christians is that they found pages of the Quran with some derogatory remarks written in red.
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed for it, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged crowds.
A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had “torched” at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners.
Several social media posts showed some churches, houses and belongings on fire as police stood by.
Two terrorists killed during attack on military convoy in Gwadar
The security forces of Pakistan on Sunday killed two terrorists in a swift response to an attack on a military convoy in the Gwadar district.
The terrorists attacked a military convoy in Gwadar at 10:00 a.m., an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.
The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the attack, however, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military personnel or civilians, it said.
The ISPR said, “Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.”
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of vote
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
The announcement came after a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, Reuters reported.
