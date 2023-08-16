Regional
Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy claim
A Muslim crowd attacked a Christian community in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, vandalising several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing two of its members of desecrating the Holy Quran, police and community leaders said.
The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad told Reuters. The two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said, adding they and family members had fled their homes.
Resident Shakil Masih said he heard announcements inciting the mob and then saw crowds heading towards his Christian area.
“I left my home immediately with my family. Several other families did the same,” he told Reuters.
The area has been cordoned off as police negotiated with the crowd, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Dawn News.
The police case against the two Christians is that they found pages of the Quran with some derogatory remarks written in red.
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed for it, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged crowds.
A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had “torched” at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners.
Several social media posts showed some churches, houses and belongings on fire as police stood by.
Regional
Two terrorists killed during attack on military convoy in Gwadar
The security forces of Pakistan on Sunday killed two terrorists in a swift response to an attack on a military convoy in the Gwadar district.
The terrorists attacked a military convoy in Gwadar at 10:00 a.m., an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.
The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the attack, however, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military personnel or civilians, it said.
The ISPR said, “Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.”
Regional
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of vote
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
The announcement came after a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, Reuters reported.
Regional
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif would return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.
In an interview, Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.
“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.
Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.
In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets.
