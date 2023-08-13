Regional
Two terrorists killed during attack on military convoy in Gwadar
The security forces of Pakistan on Sunday killed two terrorists in a swift response to an attack on a military convoy in the Gwadar district.
The terrorists attacked a military convoy in Gwadar at 10:00 a.m., an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.
The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the attack, however, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military personnel or civilians, it said.
The ISPR said, “Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.”
Regional
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of vote
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
The announcement came after a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, Reuters reported.
Regional
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif would return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.
In an interview, Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.
“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.
Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.
In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets.
Regional
Pakistan parliament dissolved to hold national election
Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved by the president on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice late Wednesday night, the president’s office said, setting the stage for a national election amid political and economic crises.
The advice came three days ahead of the parliament’s five-year term, which expires on August 12. It will be followed by a caretaker administration to be picked by Sharif and an opposition leader in the outgoing parliament to hold new elections in 90 days, Reuters reported.
“I will tonight advise the president to dissolve the parliament,” the premier had earlier told the parliament. He said he would start discussions with the opposition leader on Thursday to pick from candidates recommended from both sides to nominate as caretaker prime minister.
The vote, however, could be delayed several months with the election commission set to start redrawing hundreds of constituencies based on a fresh census.
Analysts have said any delay in the election could fuel public anger and add to uncertainty in the nuclear-armed nation.
The last general election in July 2018 was won by the party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was sworn in days later as prime minister for the first time.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year, raising concern about Pakistan’s stability. He has since been convicted and jailed in a graft case, following which he has been barred from taking part in any election for five years.
Khan has accused the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan intermittently since independence in 1947, of being responsible for his ouster. The military has denied the charge.
Khan was replaced by Sharif, who has been grappling with a debilitating economic crisis and historically high inflation levels as the government implemented painful reforms to secure funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In addition to the legal issues that could crop up if the vote is delayed, the side-lining of Khan, the country’s most popular leader according to polls, will cast doubt over the credibility of the elections.
