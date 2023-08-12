Regional
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of vote
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
The announcement came after a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, Reuters reported.
Regional
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif would return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.
In an interview, Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.
“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.
Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.
In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets.
Regional
Pakistan parliament dissolved to hold national election
Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved by the president on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice late Wednesday night, the president’s office said, setting the stage for a national election amid political and economic crises.
The advice came three days ahead of the parliament’s five-year term, which expires on August 12. It will be followed by a caretaker administration to be picked by Sharif and an opposition leader in the outgoing parliament to hold new elections in 90 days, Reuters reported.
“I will tonight advise the president to dissolve the parliament,” the premier had earlier told the parliament. He said he would start discussions with the opposition leader on Thursday to pick from candidates recommended from both sides to nominate as caretaker prime minister.
The vote, however, could be delayed several months with the election commission set to start redrawing hundreds of constituencies based on a fresh census.
Analysts have said any delay in the election could fuel public anger and add to uncertainty in the nuclear-armed nation.
The last general election in July 2018 was won by the party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was sworn in days later as prime minister for the first time.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year, raising concern about Pakistan’s stability. He has since been convicted and jailed in a graft case, following which he has been barred from taking part in any election for five years.
Khan has accused the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan intermittently since independence in 1947, of being responsible for his ouster. The military has denied the charge.
Khan was replaced by Sharif, who has been grappling with a debilitating economic crisis and historically high inflation levels as the government implemented painful reforms to secure funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In addition to the legal issues that could crop up if the vote is delayed, the side-lining of Khan, the country’s most popular leader according to polls, will cast doubt over the credibility of the elections.
Regional
Taiwan reports second large-scale China air force incursion this week
Ten Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Wednesday accompanying five Chinese warships engaged in “combat readiness” patrols, the island’s defense ministry said, the second such incursion this week.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity near it over the past three years, as Beijing steps up pressure to try to force the island to accept its sovereignty, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said that starting early Wednesday, it detected a total of 25 Chinese aircraft engaging in operations out at sea, including J-10 and J-16 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
Of those aircraft, the ministry said 10 had either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or entered the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.
Those aircraft were acting in coordination with five Chinese warships engaging in “combat readiness” patrols, it said.
Taiwan’s military dispatched ships and aircraft to keep watch, the ministry said.
The ADIZ is a broad area Taiwan monitors and patrols to give its forces more time to respond to threats, and Chinese aircraft have not entered territorial Taiwanese air space.
On Sunday, Taiwan reported a similar level of activity by Chinese warplanes and warships near the island.
China staged war games around Taiwan in April after President Tsai Ing-wen returned home from a visit to the United States where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Last August, it also held war games around Taiwan to protest against a trip to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai leaves for the United States this week on his way to Paraguay on what is officially only a transit but which has angered China.
It was China’s “priority” to stop Lai from visiting the United States, Beijing’s ambassador to the U.S. said last month.
Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects China’s sovereignty claim and says only the island’s people can decide their future.
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of vote
IEA confirms 16 foreigners in Afghan prisons
UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in al-Qaeda captivity
Afghan athlete wins gold at taekwondo championships
Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to start fresh talks on TTP
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
Tahawol: Iran’s concern over Afghanistan’s situation from becoming critical
Saar: Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s call for reopening of girls’ schools
Tahawol: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s trip to Turkey reviewed
Saar: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s recent comments
Tahawol: Pakistan claims again that Afghans are involved in the attacks
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
-
Latest News5 days ago
Heavy rains and floods threaten several provinces across Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five companies win bids for Herat and Ghor mines
-
Latest News4 days ago
Building concrete road at Salang tunnel to be completed in next two months: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s COAS says Afghans’ hand in terror incidents harmful to regional peace
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC celebrates its 25th anniversary
-
Latest News4 days ago
IRC warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan amid aid funding cuts
-
Latest News2 days ago
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension