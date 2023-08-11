Regional
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif would return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.
In an interview, Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.
“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.
Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.
In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets.
Regional
Pakistan parliament dissolved to hold national election
Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved by the president on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice late Wednesday night, the president’s office said, setting the stage for a national election amid political and economic crises.
The advice came three days ahead of the parliament’s five-year term, which expires on August 12. It will be followed by a caretaker administration to be picked by Sharif and an opposition leader in the outgoing parliament to hold new elections in 90 days, Reuters reported.
“I will tonight advise the president to dissolve the parliament,” the premier had earlier told the parliament. He said he would start discussions with the opposition leader on Thursday to pick from candidates recommended from both sides to nominate as caretaker prime minister.
The vote, however, could be delayed several months with the election commission set to start redrawing hundreds of constituencies based on a fresh census.
Analysts have said any delay in the election could fuel public anger and add to uncertainty in the nuclear-armed nation.
The last general election in July 2018 was won by the party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was sworn in days later as prime minister for the first time.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year, raising concern about Pakistan’s stability. He has since been convicted and jailed in a graft case, following which he has been barred from taking part in any election for five years.
Khan has accused the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan intermittently since independence in 1947, of being responsible for his ouster. The military has denied the charge.
Khan was replaced by Sharif, who has been grappling with a debilitating economic crisis and historically high inflation levels as the government implemented painful reforms to secure funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In addition to the legal issues that could crop up if the vote is delayed, the side-lining of Khan, the country’s most popular leader according to polls, will cast doubt over the credibility of the elections.
Regional
Taiwan reports second large-scale China air force incursion this week
Ten Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Wednesday accompanying five Chinese warships engaged in “combat readiness” patrols, the island’s defense ministry said, the second such incursion this week.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity near it over the past three years, as Beijing steps up pressure to try to force the island to accept its sovereignty, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said that starting early Wednesday, it detected a total of 25 Chinese aircraft engaging in operations out at sea, including J-10 and J-16 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
Of those aircraft, the ministry said 10 had either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or entered the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.
Those aircraft were acting in coordination with five Chinese warships engaging in “combat readiness” patrols, it said.
Taiwan’s military dispatched ships and aircraft to keep watch, the ministry said.
The ADIZ is a broad area Taiwan monitors and patrols to give its forces more time to respond to threats, and Chinese aircraft have not entered territorial Taiwanese air space.
On Sunday, Taiwan reported a similar level of activity by Chinese warplanes and warships near the island.
China staged war games around Taiwan in April after President Tsai Ing-wen returned home from a visit to the United States where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Last August, it also held war games around Taiwan to protest against a trip to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai leaves for the United States this week on his way to Paraguay on what is officially only a transit but which has angered China.
It was China’s “priority” to stop Lai from visiting the United States, Beijing’s ambassador to the U.S. said last month.
Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects China’s sovereignty claim and says only the island’s people can decide their future.
Regional
Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan challenges graft conviction
Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed against his conviction and three-year sentence on corruption charges on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a ruling which analysts say is likely to fuel political instability.
Naeem Panjutha said the petition challenging the weekend conviction had been filed in Islamabad High Court which will hear the case on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Ex-cricketer Khan, 70, was jailed on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year, raising concern about stability in the nuclear-armed country as it grapples with an economic crisis.
The 241-million-population South Asian nation in June secured a last-gasp $3 billion deal with the IMF, which has sought a consensus on policy objectives among all political parties ahead of general elections due by November.
“Being aggrieved and dissatisfied”, Khan has appealed to the high court to “set aside” the trial court’s order that convicted and sentenced him, according to a copy of the petition posted by Panjutha on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Khan’s legal team say he is being kept in abject conditions in a small C-class cell in a prison in Attock, near the capital Islamabad, with an open toilet, when he should qualify for a B-class cell with facilities including an attached washroom, newspapers, books and TV.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who spent several months in jail on drug trafficking charges he says was fabricated during Khan’s tenure, said that Khan himself had been a proponent of uniformity in prisons.
“As far as the open washrooms, the jails have got only open washrooms, there are no separate washrooms, and it could be in Khan’s knowledge that the cells where we were kept were also the same,” the minister told Geo News TV.
He said Khan could file an application in court that he shouldn’t be kept with ordinary inmates.
“Whatever the court decides, it will be implemented and if he wants to have meals from home, he should seek a permission from court,” he said.
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
Over 80% of female journalists in Afghanistan left their jobs: RSF
Muttaqi meets with UNAMA’s head in Kabul
Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s 1st moon mission in nearly 50 years
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
Tahawol: Iran’s concern over Afghanistan’s situation from becoming critical
Saar: Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s call for reopening of girls’ schools
Tahawol: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s trip to Turkey reviewed
Saar: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s recent comments
Tahawol: Pakistan claims again that Afghans are involved in the attacks
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
-
Regional5 days ago
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan to send its cricket team to World Cup in India
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
-
Latest News4 days ago
Development of Kabul’s Shahr-e-Now Park gets underway
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy rains and floods threaten several provinces across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five companies win bids for Herat and Ghor mines