Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Islamabad, discuss Afghanistan situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the talks at the foreign ministry of Pakistan, the two sides discussed the wide-range of issues covering bilateral ties and regional and international issues.

At a joint press conference, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters that the two sides agreed on a five-year trade plan under which the bilateral trade would be increased to $5 billion.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian said both countries were committed to increasing the bilateral trade to $5bn and had agreed to set up a special economic free trade region along the common border points.

Amirabdollahian said that the two sides discussed monetary and banking problems between the two countries and the ways to resolving those in accordance with the international law.

The current Afghanistan situation was also a key talking point.

Bilawal said both sides had also agreed to continue their active engagement on Afghanistan with the view to advance peace and stability there and promote the wellbeing and prosperity of Afghan brothers and sisters.

Similar to Bilawal, Amirabdollahian, too, called for supporting the people of Afghanistan, highlighting that any situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran.

“Therefore, under any circumstances, it is a religious and humanitarian responsibility to extend support to the people of Afghanistan,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister in a separate meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir also discussed a broad range of regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Afghanistan.