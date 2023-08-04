Latest News
Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Islamabad, discuss Afghanistan situation
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Thursday.
During the talks at the foreign ministry of Pakistan, the two sides discussed the wide-range of issues covering bilateral ties and regional and international issues.
At a joint press conference, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters that the two sides agreed on a five-year trade plan under which the bilateral trade would be increased to $5 billion.
For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian said both countries were committed to increasing the bilateral trade to $5bn and had agreed to set up a special economic free trade region along the common border points.
Amirabdollahian said that the two sides discussed monetary and banking problems between the two countries and the ways to resolving those in accordance with the international law.
The current Afghanistan situation was also a key talking point.
Bilawal said both sides had also agreed to continue their active engagement on Afghanistan with the view to advance peace and stability there and promote the wellbeing and prosperity of Afghan brothers and sisters.
Similar to Bilawal, Amirabdollahian, too, called for supporting the people of Afghanistan, highlighting that any situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran.
“Therefore, under any circumstances, it is a religious and humanitarian responsibility to extend support to the people of Afghanistan,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister in a separate meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir also discussed a broad range of regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Work on key Kamal Khan dam canals nearly complete: NDC
Officials at National Development Corporation (NDC) say work on Tarko and Afzal Qala canals in Kamal Khan dam has been completed by 94 percent and the canals will be put into operation in the near future.
NDC officials said that these two canals with a length of 264 kilometers will irrigate 50,000 hectares of agricultural land. According to them, positive changes will occur in the lives of the people of Nimroz province.
“Work on these two canals is 94% complete and work is currently underway on sub-canals,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, an NDC official.
A number of Nimroz residents meanwhile say that due to drought and population increase in this province, locals are struggling with water shortage.
The inhabitants call on NDC to speed up the efforts to complete the work of this project.
In the meantime, economic experts also emphasize the need to develop the agriculture sector in the country, adding that the construction of large water canals can be effective in increasing and expanding agricultural production and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.
Latest News
India, Kazakhstan hold key security dialogue, discuss Afghanistan
India and Kazakhstan on Thursday discussed bilateral, regional issues at the fourth Security Dialogue held in Astana.
The Indian delegation was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri and the Kazakhstan side was led by Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Kajiakbarov.
They talked about different bilateral and international issues, with a focus on how the situation in Afghanistan is changing, according to an official release.
Both delegations talked about ways to deal with the threat of terrorism and stop people from becoming radicalized.
The two sides agreed on steps to be taken to further enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant organizations, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalization, narcotics control, cyber security, connectivity and defence cooperation, as per the official release.
Latest News
Ministry of interior reports marked decline in crime in past year
The Ministry of Interior Affairs’ spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said on Thursday during the ministry’s accountability report that over the past year more than 17,000 individuals were arrested across the country on different charges.
He said in this time, 11,640 light and heavy weapons were seized, and 1,170 IEDs and hand grenades were found and confiscated.
“In the past year, there have been 12,283 criminal incidents across the country, 9,774 of which have been solved by the police, and 2,509 are being investigated by the police,” said Qani.
“From these criminal incidents, 17,217 suspects have been arrested by the police and 1,195 suspects are being prosecuted by the police,” he added.
Qani stated that in the last 21 months, 20,322 criminal cases have been recorded in the country. This was a significant decrease against the same period two years ago under the former government which recorded 29,669 criminal incidents.
He said in the past year, about 160 kidnapping cases were reported to police, who launched 200 operations against kidnappers and arrested 190 individuals.
In the past year, 13 kidnappers have been killed in clashes with security forces and 44 hostages have been rescued.
He also said that over the past year, the ministry has rounded up 42,888 drug addicts, all of whom have been sent for rehabilitation treatment.
Work on key Kamal Khan dam canals nearly complete: NDC
India restricts laptop, PC imports to boost local manufacturing
India, Kazakhstan hold key security dialogue, discuss Afghanistan
Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Islamabad, discuss Afghanistan situation
Six water projects worth over 100 million AFN inaugurated in Nangarhar
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
Saar: Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s VP says talks over Helmand water rights yielded positive results
-
Latest News4 days ago
US special envoy notes a $2 billion shortfall in aid to Afghanistan this year
-
World4 days ago
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
-
Latest News3 days ago
Body of Afghan climber who died on K2 last year recovered by Pakistan army
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan holds funerals as government vows to hunt down attackers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nearly 700 people died in natural disasters across Afghanistan over past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Modernization of Afghanistan’s border markers underway: ministry