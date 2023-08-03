Latest News
Ministry of interior reports marked decline in crime in past year
The Ministry of Interior Affairs’ spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said on Thursday during the ministry’s accountability report that over the past year more than 17,000 individuals were arrested across the country on different charges.
He said in this time, 11,640 light and heavy weapons were seized, and 1,170 IEDs and hand grenades were found and confiscated.
“In the past year, there have been 12,283 criminal incidents across the country, 9,774 of which have been solved by the police, and 2,509 are being investigated by the police,” said Qani.
“From these criminal incidents, 17,217 suspects have been arrested by the police and 1,195 suspects are being prosecuted by the police,” he added.
Qani stated that in the last 21 months, 20,322 criminal cases have been recorded in the country. This was a significant decrease against the same period two years ago under the former government which recorded 29,669 criminal incidents.
He said in the past year, about 160 kidnapping cases were reported to police, who launched 200 operations against kidnappers and arrested 190 individuals.
In the past year, 13 kidnappers have been killed in clashes with security forces and 44 hostages have been rescued.
He also said that over the past year, the ministry has rounded up 42,888 drug addicts, all of whom have been sent for rehabilitation treatment.
IEA rejects claims that Afghans involved in terror attacks in Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Thursday afternoon that Pakistani officials are making baseless accusations against Afghanistan regarding the country’s security situation.
He said: “The Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against any other country.”
This comes after Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, was reported as saying on Thursday that Islamabad has evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism incidents in Pakistan and that this evidence has been handed over to the IEA.
“If there is any concern related to this, it should be shared with the Islamic Emirate face to face, instead of making useless claims in the media and confusing the public mind,” Mujahid said adding: “Because making such claims is not in the interest of both countries and nations.”
Khar meanwhile said earlier in the day that Islamabad is not willing to negotiate with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is accused of being responsible for many attacks in the country. She said peace is talked about only when there is hope for peace.
Khar also stated that Afghans will not be allowed to cross into Pakistan without a visa and passport and that fencing along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border was critical.
She said biometrics were also being taken of all Afghans entering the country.
She said that Pakistan had held peace talks in the past with TTP but these had not provided any results.
Muttaqi says talks in Doha with US envoys were positive
The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi says his talks this week with US special envoys were very positive and both sides agreed to the continuation of interaction in the political, economic and security fields.
In a conversation with Al Jazeera, Muttaqi said respect for Afghanistan’s national sovereignty was emphasized, and the Islamic Emirate asked the US to lift sanctions and unfreeze the country’s frozen assets.
Muttaqi said he also told the US delegation that the IEA would not allow any group to use Afghanistan against another country, America.
“We assured them during the meeting with the American delegation that Afghanistan’s soil will never be used against any country, including the United States and its allies and partners. In Afghanistan, national security prevails, and this is something that America itself admits. Our fight against Daesh has been successful, which the world also mentions.
“The insecurities have decreased in an unprecedented way and the security and defense forces of Afghanistan provide national security in every corner of Afghanistan and protect the stability and sovereignty of the country,” he said.
The US meanwhile raised the issue of human rights and of American prisoners in Afghanistan. The US has not however made it known how many Americans are in Afghan custody.
“We want to solve the issue of foreign detainees in Afghanistan in a way that all parties are satisfied. In our talks with the American delegation, it was emphasized on removing the travel restrictions for the officials of the IEA and returning the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan. We believe that these measures will play an important role in building trust between the two countries,” said Muttaqi.
Muttaqi also met with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lulwa Al Khater in Doha, the foreign ministry tweeted late Wednesday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry, said Muttaqi presented detailed information to Al Khater on the situation in Afghanistan and urged her to provide assistance in a number of sectors.
Al Khater said the Qatar Charity Organization has started providing assistance to Afghans in different areas. “We remain committed to providing assistance to Afghanistan’s health sector, education, agriculture, sports, and so on,” she said.
“We are working on establishing a mechanism to start these projects as soon as possible in coordination with the Afghan government,” she added.
Chief of Staff of Armed Forces visits border districts in Badakhshan
The Ministry of National Defense says the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces was on a six-day visit to Badakhshan to visit the border districts of the province.
According to the ministry, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met with officials and locals during a trip to the border districts of Wakhan, Ashkashim and Zibak.
In a statement, the ministry said Fitrat praised the army personnel for their tireless efforts to protect the borders and territorial integrity of the country and emphasized the need to ensure border security.
On the other hand, the army’s border officials assured Fitrat that they are ready to serve the army in any situation and will resolutely defend and protect the country’s borders.
At the same time, the residents of Wakhan and Pamir districts, welcomed Fitrat and declared their support for the Islamic Emirate.
