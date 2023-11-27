Latest News
Iranian and Indian officials discuss formation of regional contact group on Afghanistan
Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, met with J.P. Singh, the joint secretary of Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of India’s foreign ministry to discuss the formation of a regional contact group on Afghanistan.
Qomi said on X on Sunday that in the meeting, they discussed “the formation of a regional contact group to advance political and economic issues with the aim of creating stability” in Afghanistan.
They also discussed the role of Chabahar Port in the expansion of economic relations with Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, during his visit to Tehran, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra discussed with the Iranian Foreign Minister and his political and economic deputies the issue of Chabahar Port.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of India’s foreign ministry, said on X that Kwatra and the Iranian foreign minister, Amir Hossein Abdullahian, discussed bilateral relations, connectivity projects including Chabahar Port, and the challenges in the region.
Connecting to Chabahar Port will grant Afghanistan access to markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, and China, thereby strengthening Afghanistan’s global relationships.
Latest News
Haqqani visits Ghazni, calls on residents to help returning refugees
Acting Minister of Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a visit to Ghazni province on Sunday that Pakistan’s recent decision to expel illegal migrants has upset many people, including Afghans.
Addressing a gathering in the province, he said: “Although the people and scholars of Pakistan treated the Afghans well during the two revolutions, the government’s recent decision to forcibly expel Afghan refugees upset all parties, including the Afghans.”
According to Haqqani the unfair move by Pakistan has been harshly criticized by the IEA and foreign country’s and organizations.
Haqqani asked businessmen, wealthy people and ordinary citizens to help the returning refugees with housing and in business.
Haqqani called for the refugees to be treated kindly and patiently by Afghans and asked officials not to be influenced by power and to treat the people well.
During his visit to Ghazni, Haqqani met with local officials, scholars, tribal leaders, and many young people.
The governor of Ghazni Mohammad Amin Omari called Haqqani’s visit to this province a great honor and thanked the ministry for its efforts and cooperation on behalf of the people living in Ghazni.
He presented information about the government’s efforts to provide temporary shelter for the forcibly returned Afghan refugees from neighboring countries and asked the people living in the province to help the returning citizens.
Abdul Rahman, head of the arbitration court of Ghazni province, spoke about justice and fairness in the country: “Islamic Emirate is a system of justice, fairness and transparency and these attributes guarantee the stability of the current system”.
Tribal leader Haji Muhammad Akram mentioned the sacrifices made by the people of Ghazni for the establishment of the Islamic system and their full support for the stability of the current system and the development of the country.
“The main source of the success of the current system is the direct relationship with the people.” He also called for the creation of necessary facilities in order to solve problems.
Speaking in the gathering Haqqani said: “Thanks to the bravery of the Afghans, the holy will and courage of the youth, we have achieved the independence of Afghanistan as a nation. Every Afghan should contribute fully to the development of the country so that we can be grateful for the blessing of freedom and independence.”
According to Haqqani, reconstruction and resettlement work has been accelerated in the country. He said there is now peace in Afghanistan as well as an independent system that has been established instead of arbitrary actions and chaos.
Latest News
Over 500 tons of Turkish humanitarian aid arrives in Herat
Turkey has sent more than 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan of which over 300 tons is to be distributed to the families affected by the earthquake in Herat and 200 tons to the refugees who were forcibly expelled from Pakistan.
Jang Onal, the Turkish ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the government and people of his country continue to help affected families in Afghanistan.
“At the current stage when Afghanistan needs help, we are standing by the people of Afghanistan with all the possibilities and we will help as long as it is necessary.
“We hope that the families affected by the earthquake will move to their new homes as soon as possible, and we hope those who came from abroad and are immigrants, their problems should be solved too and they move to their homes.”
This is the eighth shipment of humanitarian aid from Turkey. Earlier this year food and non-food aid from the Turkish people arrived for the earthquake victims of Herat province.
Local officials in Herat meanwhile have assured the people that the process of providing assistance to the earthquake victims is ongoing.
This large shipment of humanitarian aid from the Turkish government comes at a critical time for affected Afghans, especially returning refugees from Iran and Pakistan.
Latest News
Muttaqi says parallel mechanisms to deal with Afghanistan are not needed
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a meeting with the UN special envoy for Afghanistan that the country has a single, legitimate and authorized venue to discuss any international issue.
During the meeting, the sides discussed deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, assistance to returnees and the recent UN report on Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday.
Muttaqi pointed out that the war in Afghanistan is completely over and therefore it is better for the United Nations and the international community to support the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the fields of security, governance, counter-narcotics and other areas. He also asked the international community to focus on issues such as economic sanctions, frozen assets and Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency.
Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has a single, legitimate and authorized venue to discuss any kind of international issue, and therefore countries and organizations need to engage with Afghanistan through the official and accepted channels and instead of creating parallel and additional mechanisms, they should strengthen the existing mechanism in Afghanistan.
In the meeting, UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, appreciated the response of the Islamic Emirate following the Herat earthquakes and the return of refugees and said that the UN agencies are trying to play their role in the fight against drugs, helping farmers and returnees and creating jobs. She said that the UN agencies will also create small loan opportunities.
Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach trapped men
Iranian and Indian officials discuss formation of regional contact group on Afghanistan
Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released
Foundation stone of new industrial park laid in Balkh province
Tahawol: Efforts to expand Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties discussed
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the world
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
Tahawol: Efforts to expand Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Criticism from UN’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations reviewed
Tahawol: Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Washington ‘working closely’ with Islamabad over Afghans waiting for US visas
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port
-
World4 days ago
Fiery Rainbow Bridge car crash at US-Canada border kills 2; terrorism ruled out
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamabad plans to expel 1 million illegal migrants by January
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai: Girls and boys education is necessary for development of Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN agency urges Pakistan to halt expelling Afghans during winter
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan withdraws from Big Bash League with back injury
-
Business4 days ago
Qashqari oil field extracting 400 metric tons per day: ministry