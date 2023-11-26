Haqqani visits Ghazni, calls on residents to help returning refugees

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2023)

Acting Minister of Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a visit to Ghazni province on Sunday that Pakistan’s recent decision to expel illegal migrants has upset many people, including Afghans.

Addressing a gathering in the province, he said: “Although the people and scholars of Pakistan treated the Afghans well during the two revolutions, the government’s recent decision to forcibly expel Afghan refugees upset all parties, including the Afghans.”

According to Haqqani the unfair move by Pakistan has been harshly criticized by the IEA and foreign country’s and organizations.

Haqqani asked businessmen, wealthy people and ordinary citizens to help the returning refugees with housing and in business.

Haqqani called for the refugees to be treated kindly and patiently by Afghans and asked officials not to be influenced by power and to treat the people well.

During his visit to Ghazni, Haqqani met with local officials, scholars, tribal leaders, and many young people.

The governor of Ghazni Mohammad Amin Omari called Haqqani’s visit to this province a great honor and thanked the ministry for its efforts and cooperation on behalf of the people living in Ghazni.

He presented information about the government’s efforts to provide temporary shelter for the forcibly returned Afghan refugees from neighboring countries and asked the people living in the province to help the returning citizens.

Abdul Rahman, head of the arbitration court of Ghazni province, spoke about justice and fairness in the country: “Islamic Emirate is a system of justice, fairness and transparency and these attributes guarantee the stability of the current system”.

Tribal leader Haji Muhammad Akram mentioned the sacrifices made by the people of Ghazni for the establishment of the Islamic system and their full support for the stability of the current system and the development of the country.

“The main source of the success of the current system is the direct relationship with the people.” He also called for the creation of necessary facilities in order to solve problems.

Speaking in the gathering Haqqani said: “Thanks to the bravery of the Afghans, the holy will and courage of the youth, we have achieved the independence of Afghanistan as a nation. Every Afghan should contribute fully to the development of the country so that we can be grateful for the blessing of freedom and independence.”

According to Haqqani, reconstruction and resettlement work has been accelerated in the country. He said there is now peace in Afghanistan as well as an independent system that has been established instead of arbitrary actions and chaos.