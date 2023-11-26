Latest News
Haqqani visits Ghazni, calls on residents to help returning refugees
Acting Minister of Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a visit to Ghazni province on Sunday that Pakistan’s recent decision to expel illegal migrants has upset many people, including Afghans.
Addressing a gathering in the province, he said: “Although the people and scholars of Pakistan treated the Afghans well during the two revolutions, the government’s recent decision to forcibly expel Afghan refugees upset all parties, including the Afghans.”
According to Haqqani the unfair move by Pakistan has been harshly criticized by the IEA and foreign country’s and organizations.
Haqqani asked businessmen, wealthy people and ordinary citizens to help the returning refugees with housing and in business.
Haqqani called for the refugees to be treated kindly and patiently by Afghans and asked officials not to be influenced by power and to treat the people well.
During his visit to Ghazni, Haqqani met with local officials, scholars, tribal leaders, and many young people.
The governor of Ghazni Mohammad Amin Omari called Haqqani’s visit to this province a great honor and thanked the ministry for its efforts and cooperation on behalf of the people living in Ghazni.
He presented information about the government’s efforts to provide temporary shelter for the forcibly returned Afghan refugees from neighboring countries and asked the people living in the province to help the returning citizens.
Abdul Rahman, head of the arbitration court of Ghazni province, spoke about justice and fairness in the country: “Islamic Emirate is a system of justice, fairness and transparency and these attributes guarantee the stability of the current system”.
Tribal leader Haji Muhammad Akram mentioned the sacrifices made by the people of Ghazni for the establishment of the Islamic system and their full support for the stability of the current system and the development of the country.
“The main source of the success of the current system is the direct relationship with the people.” He also called for the creation of necessary facilities in order to solve problems.
Speaking in the gathering Haqqani said: “Thanks to the bravery of the Afghans, the holy will and courage of the youth, we have achieved the independence of Afghanistan as a nation. Every Afghan should contribute fully to the development of the country so that we can be grateful for the blessing of freedom and independence.”
According to Haqqani, reconstruction and resettlement work has been accelerated in the country. He said there is now peace in Afghanistan as well as an independent system that has been established instead of arbitrary actions and chaos.
Latest News
Over 500 tons of Turkish humanitarian aid arrives in Herat
Turkey has sent more than 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan of which over 300 tons is to be distributed to the families affected by the earthquake in Herat and 200 tons to the refugees who were forcibly expelled from Pakistan.
Jang Onal, the Turkish ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the government and people of his country continue to help affected families in Afghanistan.
“At the current stage when Afghanistan needs help, we are standing by the people of Afghanistan with all the possibilities and we will help as long as it is necessary.
“We hope that the families affected by the earthquake will move to their new homes as soon as possible, and we hope those who came from abroad and are immigrants, their problems should be solved too and they move to their homes.”
This is the eighth shipment of humanitarian aid from Turkey. Earlier this year food and non-food aid from the Turkish people arrived for the earthquake victims of Herat province.
Local officials in Herat meanwhile have assured the people that the process of providing assistance to the earthquake victims is ongoing.
This large shipment of humanitarian aid from the Turkish government comes at a critical time for affected Afghans, especially returning refugees from Iran and Pakistan.
Latest News
Muttaqi says parallel mechanisms to deal with Afghanistan are not needed
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a meeting with the UN special envoy for Afghanistan that the country has a single, legitimate and authorized venue to discuss any international issue.
During the meeting, the sides discussed deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, assistance to returnees and the recent UN report on Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday.
Muttaqi pointed out that the war in Afghanistan is completely over and therefore it is better for the United Nations and the international community to support the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the fields of security, governance, counter-narcotics and other areas. He also asked the international community to focus on issues such as economic sanctions, frozen assets and Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency.
Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has a single, legitimate and authorized venue to discuss any kind of international issue, and therefore countries and organizations need to engage with Afghanistan through the official and accepted channels and instead of creating parallel and additional mechanisms, they should strengthen the existing mechanism in Afghanistan.
In the meeting, UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, appreciated the response of the Islamic Emirate following the Herat earthquakes and the return of refugees and said that the UN agencies are trying to play their role in the fight against drugs, helping farmers and returnees and creating jobs. She said that the UN agencies will also create small loan opportunities.
Latest News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court to hear plea against forceful eviction of Afghans
A three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik, will address a Constitutional petition on December 1, seeking a restraining order against the enforced deportation of Afghan citizens, local media reported on Sunday.
Earlier this month, an appeal was submitted to the apex court requesting a restraining order against the forceful deportation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan.
However, the Supreme Court’s registrar office initially rejected the plea, citing its failure to specify the questions of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, the Express Tribune reported.
The petition was lodged on behalf of several Pakistani senators and human rights activists.
They pleaded before the apex court to restrain the federal government and state institutions from detaining, deporting, or otherwise harassing anyone who possesses a PoR (proof of residence), ACC (Afghan Citizen Card), asylum-seeker application issued by UNHCR or pre-screening slip issued by its partners SHARP and SEHAR.
The petition also pleaded that a directive should be issued, requiring the federal government not to detain, forcefully deport, or otherwise harass anyone born in Pakistan with a claim to birthright citizenship in accordance with Section 4 of the Citizenship Act, 1951, and the ruling of the Islamabad High Court in 2021 case of Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor.
The petitioners’ counsel argued that the “impugned directive” by the “apex committee” of the caretaker cabinet effectively reverses a 45-year-old Pakistani state policy of hospitality and leniency towards refugees, asylum-seekers, and other migrants from the Afghan borders.
The plea contended that the federal government should be directed to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partner organisations to register, expedite the processing, and decide on all asylum-seeking applications filed by foreigners currently residing in Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported.
