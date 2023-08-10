Latest News
Iranian diplomat says US ‘perpetuating’ instability in Afghanistan
A senior Iranian diplomat has accused the United States of deliberately perpetuating instability in Afghanistan with the aim of creating crises for neighboring countries.
In an interview with Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Wednesday, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, said the United States has been sponsoring “terrorist” groups in Afghanistan after it withdrew all its forces from the Central Asian country in 2021.
The United States is also taking steps to isolate Afghanistan from the global community by imposing sanctions on a number of Taliban officials and freezing the nation’s assets, Kazemi Qomi added.
The Iranian official highlighted that the United States does not want stability in Afghanistan, as it fears the potential for other countries to fill the void it left once the Central Asian country attains stability.
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reopened its office in Kabul, two years after closing.
The office was reopened on Wednesday and is situated at Kabul Airport.
Bakhtar State News Agency has reported that returning migrants on incoming flights will be registered on arrival.
It is not yet known whether the IOM will provide financial assistance to returning Afghans or not.
The IOM’s office had been badly damaged during the withdrawal of US troops but has since been restored.
Afghani strengthens by 4.4% against US dollar: central bank
Officials of Afghanistan’s central bank said Wednesday the afghani (AFN) has in the past year strengthened by 4.4 percent against the US dollar.
This comes after the afghani dropped by 10.4% in the previous year.
Hidayatullah Badri, the acting head of the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, said during his national accountability report bank customers across the country can now withdraw up to $600 a week and $2,000 a month from their bank accounts.
“The officials of the Da Afghanistan Bank have been able to preserve the value of the Afghan currency by implementing reasonable policies. Da Afghanistan Bank has made great efforts in the banking sector to improve banking services, and is actively working for Islamic banking in the country,” Badri said.
According to the officials of the bank, the average inflation rate in the country has decreased from 12% to 6%.
“Fortunately, Da Afghanistan Bank managed well [considering] the limited access it had to currency reserves and met the market’s currency needs,” Ahmad Javad Sadad, head of the monetary policy of Da Afghanistan Bank, said.
DAB officials said that assessments of banking institutions, money exchanges and companies are ongoing with the aim of standardizing the sector.
“From now on, exchange companies will perform their activities for citizens through electronic systems and according to international standards,” Ahmed Zahir Nasirzai, head of non-banking financial institutions department said.
Officials of Da Afghanistan Bank also said that the institution is planning to continuously collect worn-out banknotes in the country and replace them with new ones. This comes as citizens have repeatedly complained about the availability of worn-out banknotes in the markets.
Ministry of Telecoms reports 98% of SIM cards are now regulated
The acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology said on Wednesday during his accountability report to the nation that the distribution of SIM cards in the country is now almost completely regulated.
Najibullah Haqqani said that after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, internet services costs have dropped by between 40 and 60 percent and air time costs have dropped by about 30 percent.
He said the ministry has collected millions of dollars in revenue in the past year and currently 23 million SIM cards are active in the country.
In the past year, 39 postal service companies that were operating illegally in Kabul have closed down, unethical websites have terminated and others modified, Haqqani added.
Some officials of this ministry say that in the current year, this ministry has been able to set a ceiling for the tariffs of telecommunication companies, and according to this ceiling, the rate of domestic calls has decreased from 2.58 to 1.58 afghanis, and the rate of foreign calls has been reduced to 2 afghanis per minute.
According to officials, in order to improve the quality of internet services in the country, 641 sites have been changed from 2G to 3G and for the first time, mobile devices have been activated to determine the quality of telecommunications services in the country.
