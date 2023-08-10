New substation inaugurated in Balkh province

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2023)

Sirajul Haq, Chief of Pakistan’s Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) says the daughters of some ministers of the Islamic Emirate are studying in foreign universities and getting an education while the doors of education are closed to the girls of the public.

Speaking in an interview with Mashaal Radio, Sirajul Haq called on the IEA officials to reopen the doors of schools and universities to Afghan girls.

He said that his advice to the Islamic Emirate is to provide education conditions for girls in schools and universities based on Islamic principles.

However, the acting government has not yet commented on the remarks of the Pakistani scholar, but noted that work is underway to reopen girls’ schools and universities.

Experts meanwhile have said that continuing to close schools and universities to girls increases the distance between the government and the people.

Earlier, officials said that there are differences of opinion regarding the reopening of schools and universities to girls, and it will take time to resolve these differences.